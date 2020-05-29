The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is all set to go on sale in India today. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The sale will begin at 12:00PM today. The latest Motorola phone falls under Rs 10,000 price segment. The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite price in India is set at Rs 8,999. The device will be listed on the site in two colors – Royal Blue and Arctic Blue.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite: Price, offers

Flipkart is giving 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. You can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. There is also a no-cost EMI option of Rs 750 per month. The price of Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite starts from Rs 8,999 in India and you will be able to get it via Flipkart at 12:00PM today.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite: Features, specifications

The Moto G8 Power Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Max Vision panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop-style notched display, which operates at HD+ resolution. It is splash-resistant and weighs nearly about 200 grams.

At the back of the phone are three cameras, which are assisted by an LED flash. The company is offering the new phone with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. One will also find a fingerprint reader at the rear panel of the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite. As for the photography, there is a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports dual camera bokeh, face beauty, HDR, Google Lens, and more. For selfies and videos, there is an 8-megapixel camera. Both the front and rear camera sensors offer support for 30fps 1080p video recording. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It ships with Android 9 Pie OS.