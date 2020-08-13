comscore Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite goes on sale today via Flipkart | BGR India
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite goes on sale today via Flipkart: Check price and features

Motorola is putting the G8 Power Lite on sale via Flipkart. The Moto G8 Power Lite costs Rs 9,999 and comes is only a single variant with 4GB RAM as well as 64GB storage.

  Updated: August 13, 2020 9:02 AM IST
Motorola is putting its Moto G8 Power Lite up for grabs once more today. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart and will be available in limited units. It launched a couple of months ago as one of the cheapest Motorola phones to buy this year. You only get a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage in India. That said, there are two gradient blue colour variants available to choose from. Also Read - Motorola G8 Power Lite की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 4GB रैम+64GB स्टोरेज, 5000mAh बैटरी फोन की जानें कीमत

Whichever colour you choose, the Moto G8 Power Lite will cost you Rs 9,999. The phone was originally launched a few months ago at a price of Rs 8,999. Over time, Motorola kept bumping the price gradually until it became pricier by Rs 1,000. There are a couple of bank offers to avail on Flipkart with minor discounts. During the sale today, Flipkart is offering 10 per cent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and no-cost EMI starting from Rs 750 per month. There is also 5 per cent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Also Read - Moto G8 Power Lite sale today at 12pm via Flipkart; check details

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

The G8 Power Lite is a budget smartphone but it tries to ape more expensive smartphones with its feature list. It has a plastic unibody design with the impressive build quality. At the front, it has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with narrow bezels all around and a small notch. You do get a fingerprint sensor at the back setting alongside the triple camera setup, which is getting more mainstream now. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2020 foldable smartphone leaked in new render images

The main rear camera is a 16-megapixel sensor that’s accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera. There’s another camera used for depth detection. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor that takes good selfies.

When it comes to the performance, the Moto G8 Power Lite relies on a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired to 4GB RAM. There’s 64GB of onboard storage but there’s no expandable storage slot. The phone runs on a stock version of Android 9 Pie with no pre-loaded third-party apps. The 5000mAh battery inside promises up to two days of battery life and it gets 10W fast charging support.

  Published Date: August 13, 2020 8:59 AM IST
  Updated Date: August 13, 2020 9:02 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

