Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite goes on sale today via Flipkart

Motorola is putting its Moto G8 Power Lite up for grabs once more today. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart and will be available in limited units. It launched a couple of months ago as one of the cheapest Motorola phones to buy this year. You only get a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage in India. That said, there are two gradient blue colour variants available to choose from.

Whichever colour you choose, the Moto G8 Power Lite will cost you Rs 9,999. The phone was originally launched a few months ago at a price of Rs 8,999. Over time, Motorola kept bumping the price gradually until it became pricier by Rs 1,000. There are a couple of bank offers to avail on Flipkart with minor discounts. During the sale today, Flipkart is offering 10 per cent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and no-cost EMI starting from Rs 750 per month. There is also 5 per cent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

The G8 Power Lite is a budget smartphone but it tries to ape more expensive smartphones with its feature list. It has a plastic unibody design with the impressive build quality. At the front, it has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with narrow bezels all around and a small notch. You do get a fingerprint sensor at the back setting alongside the triple camera setup, which is getting more mainstream now.

The main rear camera is a 16-megapixel sensor that’s accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera. There’s another camera used for depth detection. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor that takes good selfies.

When it comes to the performance, the Moto G8 Power Lite relies on a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired to 4GB RAM. There’s 64GB of onboard storage but there’s no expandable storage slot. The phone runs on a stock version of Android 9 Pie with no pre-loaded third-party apps. The 5000mAh battery inside promises up to two days of battery life and it gets 10W fast charging support.