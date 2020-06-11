Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite, the budget smartphone from the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker, will go on sale today. The smartphone will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST on Flipkart. With the new device, Motorola is looking to compete in the entry-level price segment. Interestingly, the smartphone comes in only one storage option, making it a real challenger to models like the Narzo 10A, Realme C3 and Redmi 6A Dual in the entry-level price segment. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730 SoC, quad-camera setup announced

Moto G8 Power Lite: Price, Specifications

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 8,999 and comes in only one storage. The smartphone is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via dedicated memory card slot. Flipkart is offering extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and no cost EMI starting from Rs 750 per month. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Also Read - Motorola Razr Gold now available in India on Flipkart

In terms of specifications, the Moto G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz, the smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the waterdrop notch. On the back, the main camera is a 16-megapixel shooter paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Also Read - Flipkart TV Days: Deals on Mi 4X TV, Motorola 4K Smart TV with wireless gamepad, Mi 4A Pro TV

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for WiFi, Bluetooth and FM Radio. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie and comes in Royal and Arctic Blue color options. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging and uses a microUSB port. The Moto G8 Power Lite is not a unique device but it is an attempt by Motorola to get back at market leaders. However, the rival options in this segment offer better specifications.

