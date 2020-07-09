comscore Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite goes on sale today | BGR India
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite with 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC goes on sale today: Check price, full specifications

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is a budget smartphone that competes with Infinix Hot 9 and Realme Narzo 10A.

  • Published: July 9, 2020 8:35 AM IST
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite (1)

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite, the budget smartphone from Lenovo-owned company, will go on sale today. The company recently surprised the market by revising the price of One Fusion+ smartphone. The device had received a lot of accolades for its launch price but Motorola undid the sentiment with a sudden price increase. However, it seems to have kept the price of Moto G8 Power Lite the same. The budget device will go on sale at 12:00PM IST via Flipkart. With this device, Motorola is trying to win back the lost market share. Also Read - Motorola Moto G7 Power gets stable Android 10 update

Moto G8 Power Lite: Price, Specifications

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 8,999 and comes in only one storage option. The smartphone is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via dedicated memory card slot. By offering only one storage option, Motorola is following a new trend followed by brands like Infinix and Realme as well. The smartphone seems to have garnered good interest from consumers in this segment. For Moto G8 Power Lite, the real challenge comes from devices like the Narzo 10A, Realme C3 and Redmi 8A Dual. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G Plus launched: Price, full specifications and more

During the sale today, Flipkart is offering 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and no cost EMI starting from Rs 750 per month. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. In terms of specifications, the Moto G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz, the smartphone comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the waterdrop notch. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ price in India changed: Check specs, next sale date and other details

On the back, there is a 16-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Moto G8 Power Lite also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for WiFi, Bluetooth and FM Radio. It runs Android 9 Pie and comes in Royal and Arctic Blue color options. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging and uses a microUSB port. We haven’t had a chance to review this device but it is certainly up against some tough competition.

