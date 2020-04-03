Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched: Price, features

Motorola has launched the Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone in China. It is being offered in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue color editions. Some of the top features of the handset are a 6.5-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup and more. The Moto G8 Power Lite price is set at 169 euros, which is approximately Rs 13,910 in India.

The latest Motorola smartphone will be released in Mexico and Germany. It will also be available in other markets like Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As for the specifications, the device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Max Vision panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop-style notched display, which operates at HD+ resolution. At the back of the phone are three cameras, which are assisted by an LED flash.

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is splash-resistant and weighs nearly about 200 grams. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P35 chipset. The company is offering the new phone with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. As far as cameras are concerned, the back camera setup includes 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports dual camera bokeh, face beauty, HDR, Google Lens and more. For selfies and videos, there is an 8-megapixel camera. Both the front and rear camera sensors offer support for 30fps 1080p video recording.

The Moto G8 Power Lite ships with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It runs Android 9 Pie OS. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, microUSB 2.0 and a 3.5mm audio jack. The rear-facing logo of the company is integrated with a fingerprint reader.