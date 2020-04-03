comscore Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched: Price, features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite with 5,000mAh battery launched
News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite with 5,000mAh battery launched

News

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite price is set at 169 euros, which is approximately Rs 13,910 in India.

  • Published: April 3, 2020 12:36 PM IST
Moto G8 Power Lite

Motorola has launched the Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone in China. It is being offered in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue color editions. Some of the top features of the handset are a 6.5-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup and more. The Moto G8 Power Lite price is set at 169 euros, which is approximately Rs 13,910 in India.

The latest Motorola smartphone will be released in Mexico and Germany. It will also be available in other markets like Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As for the specifications, the device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Max Vision panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop-style notched display, which operates at HD+ resolution. At the back of the phone are three cameras, which are assisted by an LED flash.

Watch: Moto One Power First Look

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is splash-resistant and weighs nearly about 200 grams. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P35 chipset. The company is offering the new phone with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. As far as cameras are concerned, the back camera setup includes 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Motorola RAZR (2019) first sale delayed due to nation-wide Coronavirus lockdown

Also Read

Motorola RAZR (2019) first sale delayed due to nation-wide Coronavirus lockdown

The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports dual camera bokeh, face beauty, HDR, Google Lens and more. For selfies and videos, there is an 8-megapixel camera. Both the front and rear camera sensors offer support for 30fps 1080p video recording.

The Moto G8 Power Lite ships with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It runs Android 9 Pie OS. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, microUSB 2.0 and a 3.5mm audio jack. The rear-facing logo of the company is integrated with a fingerprint reader.

Features Motorola Moto G8 Plus
Price 13999
Chipset Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display IPS LCD-6.3-inch-FHD+ 1,080 x 2,340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,000mAh
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 3, 2020 12:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video
News
Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video
Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works

News

Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

News

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched: Price, features

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched: Price, features

Most Popular

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video

Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched: Price, features

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched: Price, features
Motorola RAZR (2019) first sale delayed due to nation-wide lockdown

News

Motorola RAZR (2019) first sale delayed due to nation-wide lockdown
Royole Flexpai 2 unveiled with improved foldable display

News

Royole Flexpai 2 unveiled with improved foldable display
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite price, specifications leaked

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite price, specifications leaked
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन की डिस्प्ले को मिली सबसे ज्यादा DisplayMate A+ रेटिंग

Redmi Band 14 दिनों के बैटरी लाइफ के साथ सस्ती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Apple जल्द ही iPhone 9 को 2020 iPhone SE नाम से करेगा लॉन्च, सामने आईं अहम जानकारियां

Redmi 8A Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

Coronavirus Tips पर गूगल ने बनाया खास डूडल, मिलेगी सभी प्रकार की जानकारी

Latest Videos

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

News

IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak
News
IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak
Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video

News

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video
Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works

News

Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works
Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched
Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

News

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls