Smartphone maker Motorola is all set to conduct yet another limited sale of its latest smartphone in the Indian market. Taking a look at the information available online, the Moto G8 Power Lite is all set to go on sale on Flipkart at 12 PM. Interested buyers can head to the e-commerce platform a few minutes before the time to make the purchase. Considering that the device will be available in a limited amount, it is likely to sell out quickly. The company has already shared the details regarding the device at the device launch. Let’s check out the information regarding the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite here including specifications, and pricing. Also Read - Motorola Edge+ users complain about major screen issues

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Flipkart sale; details

Inspecting the smartphone, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker is looking to claw its’ way back in the entry-level smartphone segment. The device is likely to take on other devices including the Realme Narzo 10A, C3, and Redmi 8A Dual. As part of the announcement, the company launched the device with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. This variant is priced at Rs 8,999 and it users can get it in two color options. These color options include Arctic Blue and Royal Blue. Motorola has also added a dedicated microSD card slot in the device to offer expandable storage. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ launched in India at Rs 16,999; first Flipkart sale on June 24

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

The company has also teamed up with Flipkart to offer several offers to attract more buyers. First up, Flipkart is offering 5 percent off to buyers making the purchase with the help of Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. In addition, it is also offering 5 percent “unlimited cashback” to Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Buyers can also opt for a no-cost EMI option starting from Rs 750 per month. Here are the specifications for the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage goes on sale at 12PM: Check price, full specifications

Features Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Price 8999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 OS Android Pie 9.0 Display IPS TFT LCD-6.5″ Max Vision Display-HD+ (720×1600) | 269 ppi Internal Memory 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage Rear Camera 16MP +2MP + 2MP Front Camera 8-megapixel front camera Battery 5000 mAh

Story Timeline