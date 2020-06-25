comscore Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite set to go on sale at 12PM: Price, specs
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite with MediaTek Helio P35 to go on sale at 12PM: Price, specs

The Moto G8 Power Lite is all set to go on sale on Flipkart today at 12PM.

  • Updated: June 25, 2020 1:09 PM IST
Moto G8 Power Lite

Chinese smartphone maker Motorola is all set to conduct another limited sale of its newest smartphone the Moto G8 Power Lite in India. The Moto G8 Power Lite is all set to go on sale on Flipkart today at 12PM. Interested buyers should head over to the e-commerce platform a few minutes ahead of time to ensure they can grab one. Considering that the device will be available in a limited amount, it is likely to sell out quickly. Here’s a look at Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite‘s specifications, and pricing. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Flipkart sale; details

The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker Motorola is looking to re-enter the entry-level smartphone segment which is apparent from this smartphone. The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is competes with other devices like the Realme Narzo 10A, C3, and Redmi 8A Dual. Also Read - Motorola launches first soundbar and home theatre system in India

As part of the announcement, the company launched the device with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. This variant is priced at Rs 8,999 and it users can get it in two color options. These color options include Arctic Blue and Royal Blue. Motorola has also added a dedicated microSD card slot in the device to offer expandable storage. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion appears on Google Play console; reveals key specifications

The company has also teamed up with Flipkart to offer several offers to attract more buyers. First up, Flipkart is offering 5 percent off to buyers making the purchase with the help of Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. In addition, it is also offering 5 percent “unlimited cashback” to Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Buyers can also opt for a no-cost EMI option starting from Rs 750 per month. Here are the specifications for the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite.

Features Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite
Price 8999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35
OS Android Pie 9.0
Display IPS TFT LCD-6.5″ Max Vision Display-HD+ (720×1600) | 269 ppi
Internal Memory 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage
Rear Camera 16MP +2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8-megapixel front camera
Battery 5000 mAh

  Published Date: June 25, 2020 10:17 AM IST
  Updated Date: June 25, 2020 1:09 PM IST

