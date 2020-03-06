comscore Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched: Check specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched: Check full specifications
News

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched: Check full specifications

News

The new mid-range Motorola device comes with an HD+ display, a new triple camera setup, and a large battery. 

  • Published: March 6, 2020 11:04 AM IST
Motorola Moto G8

Motorola has launched the Moto G8 smartphone. Now, the Moto G8 series include Moto G8 Play, Moto G8 Plus, and Moto G8 Power. The new mid-range Motorola device comes with an HD+ display, a new triple camera setup, and a large battery. The Moto G8 is currently available for BRL 1,143 (roughly Rs 18,307) in Brazil. As per the company, the handset will be launched in the rest of Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia too.

Related Stories


As for the specifications, the Motorola Moto G8 features a 6.4-inch display with HD+ resolution. Comparatively, the Motorola Moto G7 was launched with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display. As for the selfies, the brand has added an 8-megapixel sensor with 1.12µm pixels. The selfie camera is housed inside a punch hole. At the back of the back, one will find three cameras.

Watch: Motorola RAZR First Look

The rear triple camera setup includes a 16-megapixel main sensor with 1.12µm pixels and an f/1.7 aperture. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is also a fourth module, which is a Laser AF system. The latest smartphone from Motorola can shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

Motorola Moto G7 Plus kernel source code released on GitHub

Also Read

Motorola Moto G7 Plus kernel source code released on GitHub

The Motorola Moto G8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, which is also powering the Moto G8 Plus. The Adreno 600-class GPU is nearly twice as fast as the 500-class GPU on the old model, the CPU is slightly faster too. The memory configuration is the same as last year, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage (51GB user available). This is a dual SIM phone, but you can put a microSD card instead of a second SIM.

The device features a 4,000mAh, similar to the Moto G8 Plus and Moto G8 Play phones. However, the new one comes with support for 10W charging. Motorola has at least offered a USB-C port, which one will find at the bottom. It features a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as supports Bluetooth 5.0. For security, there is a fingerprint reader at the back of the phone.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 6, 2020 11:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme Xtra Days sale: Check offers
Deals
Realme Xtra Days sale: Check offers
The Last of Us is being made as a TV series by HBO

Gaming

The Last of Us is being made as a TV series by HBO

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched

News

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched

Vivo S1 Pro gets a price cut, now available for Rs 18,990

Deals

Vivo S1 Pro gets a price cut, now available for Rs 18,990

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

News

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

Most Popular

Realme 6 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-orders start shipping in India

Oppo Reno 3 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check details

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched

News

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched
Motorola Moto G7 Plus kernel source code released

News

Motorola Moto G7 Plus kernel source code released
Motorola RAZR will launch in India on March 16

News

Motorola RAZR will launch in India on March 16
Motorola RAZR First Impressions

Review

Motorola RAZR First Impressions
Best Phone Under 20000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Find X2 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन आज इन धमाकेदार फीचर्स के साथ होंगे लॉन्च

Holi 2020: घर जाने के लिए Railofy App से बुक करें ट्रेन की तत्काल टिकट, कंफर्म नहीं हुई तो मिलेगी फ्लाइट

March 2020: डेली 2GB डाटा के लिए बेस्ट है Reliance Jio का 251 रुपये का प्लान, 51 दिनों की है वैलिडिटी

दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता पॉप सेल्फी कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन Infinix S5 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे भारत में होगा लॉन्च

iPhone 9 की लॉन्च में हो सकती है देरी, किफायती आईफोन के लिए करना होगा इंतजार

News

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched
News
Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched
Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

News

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today
Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in India soon

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in India soon
Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-orders start shipping in India

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-orders start shipping in India
Oppo Reno 3 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check details

News

Oppo Reno 3 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check details