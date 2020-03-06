Motorola has launched the Moto G8 smartphone. Now, the Moto G8 series include Moto G8 Play, Moto G8 Plus, and Moto G8 Power. The new mid-range Motorola device comes with an HD+ display, a new triple camera setup, and a large battery. The Moto G8 is currently available for BRL 1,143 (roughly Rs 18,307) in Brazil. As per the company, the handset will be launched in the rest of Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia too.

As for the specifications, the Motorola Moto G8 features a 6.4-inch display with HD+ resolution. Comparatively, the Motorola Moto G7 was launched with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display. As for the selfies, the brand has added an 8-megapixel sensor with 1.12µm pixels. The selfie camera is housed inside a punch hole. At the back of the back, one will find three cameras.

The rear triple camera setup includes a 16-megapixel main sensor with 1.12µm pixels and an f/1.7 aperture. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is also a fourth module, which is a Laser AF system. The latest smartphone from Motorola can shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

The Motorola Moto G8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, which is also powering the Moto G8 Plus. The Adreno 600-class GPU is nearly twice as fast as the 500-class GPU on the old model, the CPU is slightly faster too. The memory configuration is the same as last year, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage (51GB user available). This is a dual SIM phone, but you can put a microSD card instead of a second SIM.

The device features a 4,000mAh, similar to the Moto G8 Plus and Moto G8 Play phones. However, the new one comes with support for 10W charging. Motorola has at least offered a USB-C port, which one will find at the bottom. It features a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as supports Bluetooth 5.0. For security, there is a fingerprint reader at the back of the phone.