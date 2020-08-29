Motorola Moto G9 first sale price dropped by Rs 500

Flipkart will host the first sale of the Motorola Moto G9 on August 31. The phone was originally announced at a price of Rs 11,499 last week. However, just before the first sale goes online, Motorola has dropped a new announcement. The Moto G9 goes on its first sale with a discount of Rs 500, thereby dropping the price to Rs 10,999. Do note that this is only a launch offer and post the first sale, the price will go back up. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 now official in India: Top 5 features that make it worth a look

This offer is applicable for all purchases made through ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Credit & Debit card EMI transactions plus Yes Bank Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions. The Moto G9 was first launched in India and then went to other markets as Moto G9 Play. The phone gets some of the features from last year’s Moto G8 Plus but compromises on other areas to keep the prices low. One can get the phone in blue and green color variants. Also Read - Moto G9 launched globally as the Moto G9 Play

WATCH: Marvel’s Avengers Beta: Gameplay

Moto G9 specifications

With the Moto G9, Motorola is aiming for the affordable segment of the smartphone market. The phone competes with the Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 10, Realme C15 and a few Samsung Galaxy M series phones. Unlike the others, the G9 is aimed at offering a better user experience with a clean version Android. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

The phone comes pre-loaded with a near-stock version of Android with a couple of Motorola enhancements baked-in. Motorola lets you customise the accent colors, icons and fonts similar to OnePlus phones. Except for Facebook, there are no third-party pre-loaded apps on the phone. Additionally, the Moto G9 runs on Android 10 and an update to Android is promised.

In terms of hardware, the G9 has a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720p. The display has a small notch on the top holding an 8-megapixel front camera. Inside, there’s a Snapdragon 662 chipset accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There’s also a dedicated slot for memory expansion. A 5000mAh battery power the phone and to top-it up, there’s a 20W fast charger clubbed with the box.

For the rear cameras, the Moto G9 comes with a 48-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/1.7. This camera also supports the Night Mode seen on the previous Motorola smartphones. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and another 2-megapixel depth camera. Motorola also states the phone has a water repellant design and has dual-band Wi-Fi support.