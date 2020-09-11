Motorola Moto G9 flash sale today: Offers, price in India, specifications

The Motorola Moto G9 will be up for sale today and its price in India is set at Rs 11,499. You will be able to buy the device via Flipkart at 12:00PM. As for the offers, the e-commerce giant is offering Rs 500 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card and debit card (EMI). The Motorola Moto G9 buyers can also avail Rs 500 instant discount on Yes Bank credit card. There is also a no-cost EMI option of Rs 1,278 per month. Read on to find out everything about this Motorola device. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart; check details

Moto G9 specifications, features

With the Moto G9, Motorola is aiming for the affordable segment of the smartphone market. The phone comes pre-loaded with a near-stock version of Android with a couple of Motorola enhancements baked-in. Motorola lets you customize the accent colors, icons, and fonts similar to OnePlus phones. Except for Facebook, there are no third-party pre-loaded apps on the phone. Additionally, the Moto G9 runs on Android 10 and an update to Android is promised. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 Plus features and price detailed online

In terms of hardware, the G9 has a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720p. The display has a small notch on the top holding an 8-megapixel front camera. Inside, there’s a Snapdragon 662 chipset accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There’s also a dedicated slot for memory expansion. A 5000mAh battery power the phone and to top it up, there’s a 20W fast charger clubbed with the box. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G in pictures: Second-gen foldable gets all-round refinements

For the rear cameras, the Moto G9 comes with a 48-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/1.7. This camera also supports the Night Mode seen on the previous Motorola smartphones. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and another 2-megapixel depth camera. Motorola also states the phone has a water repellant design and has dual-band Wi-Fi support.