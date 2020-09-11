comscore Motorola Moto G9 flash sale today: Offers, price in India, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Moto G9 flash sale today: Offers, price in India, specifications
News

Motorola Moto G9 flash sale today: Offers, price in India, specifications

News

The Motorola Moto G9 price in India is set at Rs 11,499 and its flash sale will take place on Flipkart.

  • Updated: September 11, 2020 9:23 AM IST
Motorola Moto G9

The Motorola Moto G9 will be up for sale today and its price in India is set at Rs 11,499. You will be able to buy the device via Flipkart at 12:00PM. As for the offers, the e-commerce giant is offering Rs 500 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card and debit card (EMI). The Motorola Moto G9 buyers can also avail Rs 500 instant discount on Yes Bank credit card. There is also a no-cost EMI option of Rs 1,278 per month. Read on to find out everything about this Motorola device. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart; check details

Moto G9 specifications, features

With the Moto G9, Motorola is aiming for the affordable segment of the smartphone market. The phone comes pre-loaded with a near-stock version of Android with a couple of Motorola enhancements baked-in. Motorola lets you customize the accent colors, icons, and fonts similar to OnePlus phones. Except for Facebook, there are no third-party pre-loaded apps on the phone. Additionally, the Moto G9 runs on Android 10 and an update to Android is promised. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 Plus features and price detailed online

Watch: Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

In terms of hardware, the G9 has a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720p. The display has a small notch on the top holding an 8-megapixel front camera. Inside, there’s a Snapdragon 662 chipset accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There’s also a dedicated slot for memory expansion. A 5000mAh battery power the phone and to top it up, there’s a 20W fast charger clubbed with the box. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G in pictures: Second-gen foldable gets all-round refinements

For the rear cameras, the Moto G9 comes with a 48-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/1.7. This camera also supports the Night Mode seen on the previous Motorola smartphones. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and another 2-megapixel depth camera. Motorola also states the phone has a water repellant design and has dual-band Wi-Fi support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 11, 2020 9:13 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 11, 2020 9:23 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Motorola Moto G9

Motorola Moto G9

11499

Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
48MP + 2MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Watch could feature circular dial, suggests leakster
Wearables
OnePlus Watch could feature circular dial, suggests leakster
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM

Motorola Moto G9 flash sale today: Offers, price in India, specifications

News

Motorola Moto G9 flash sale today: Offers, price in India, specifications

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch model flash sale today at 12PM

Smart TVs

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch model flash sale today at 12PM

Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12 noon; check details

News

Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12 noon; check details

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM

Motorola Moto G9 flash sale today: Offers, price in India, specifications

Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12 noon; check details

OnePlus upcoming OxygenOS version could bring 8K 960fps video recording support

Apple designs new FDA-approved Face Mask for its store employees

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G9 flash sale today: Offers, price in India, specifications

News

Motorola Moto G9 flash sale today: Offers, price in India, specifications
Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12 noon; check details

News

Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12 noon; check details
Motorola Moto E7 Plus specifications and price listed ahead of launch

News

Motorola Moto E7 Plus specifications and price listed ahead of launch
Motorola Razr 5G announced: Price, specs and India launch

News

Motorola Razr 5G announced: Price, specs and India launch
Motorola One Fusion+ sale today via Flipkart

News

Motorola One Fusion+ sale today via Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने 2GB और उससे कम रैम वाले स्मार्टफोन्स के लिए पेश किया Android 11 Go Edition

Realme 7 ने पहली सेल में किया धमाल, कुछ ही सेकेंड में बिक गए इतने लाख स्मार्टफोन

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32 इंच स्मार्ट टीवी 13,499 रुपये में खरीदें, जानें क्या मिल रही हैं डील्स

Oppo Reno 4 SE स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

ओप्पो ए32 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है इसकी कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review
BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Features

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans
Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM
Motorola Moto G9 flash sale today: Offers, price in India, specifications

News

Motorola Moto G9 flash sale today: Offers, price in India, specifications
Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12 noon; check details

News

Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12 noon; check details
OnePlus upcoming OxygenOS version could bring 8K 960fps video recording support

News

OnePlus upcoming OxygenOS version could bring 8K 960fps video recording support
Apple designs new FDA-approved Face Mask for its store employees

News

Apple designs new FDA-approved Face Mask for its store employees

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers