Motorola will be launching its new Moto G9 in India today, August 24, at 12:00 PM (noon). While the company hasn't revealed anything about the device, it's e-commerce partner Flipkart accidentally mentioned about Moto G9 in its listing URL last week.

The Lenovo-owned company is also expected to launch the Moto E7 Plus smartphone alongside Moto G9. The same is likely to be available via Flipkart as well. Here are the details.

Moto E7 Plus and Moto G9: Leaked specifications

As for the specifications, a previous leak revealed that the Moto E7 Plus would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a large battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh with support for 10 Watt charging. Meanwhile, the dual-camera setup on the back is reportedly equipped with the Night Vision feature to provide the best photos in low light conditions.

Moving on to the G9, we still know very little about this smartphone. However, we have seen the successor of the Moto G8 Plus get several certifications such as FCC, EEC, and TUV Rheinland. This smartphone is expected to have a 4,700mAh battery, which, according to the certification, is equipped with 30W fast charging system support.

Which processor the Moto G9 will use is unclear, but Flipkart mentions Qualcomm processor. Also, we can expected at least 4GB RAM variant paired with 64GB of internal storage. According to the render, at least the Moto E7 Plus smartphone will be available in blue and orange colors. The Moto G9, on the other hand, comes in blue and bronze.