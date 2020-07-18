comscore Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted | BGR India
Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench; may sport 4GB RAM

The report with the new information comes weeks after the company launched its latest smartphone in the market. Let’s check out the details around the Motorola Moto G9 Play here.

Smartphone maker Motorola seems to be working on a new smartphone behind the scenes. Some information regarding this new device has just made its way to the internet. The report with the new information comes weeks after the company launched its latest smartphone in the market. Motorola has already launched multiple devices in recent months. Some of these devices include the Motorola Edge, Motorola Vision Plus, Motorola One Fusion+, and Moto G 5G. In addition, the company is already rumored to be working on the Moto G9 Plus. Talking a look at the report, the new device is likely the Moto G9 Play. Let’s check out the details around the Motorola Moto G9 Play here. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 spotted on Canadian Carrier website: Price, specifications

Motorola Moto G9 Play spotted; details

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the Moto G9 Play was just spotted on the Geekbench database. The listing shared some specifications regarding the device including the processor, RAM, and the operating system. As per the listing, the device will run on an Octa-core CPU with a base-clock of 1.8GHz. The report hints that the device may be running on the Snapdragon 662 SoC as per the benchmark results. For some context, the listing indicates a single-core score of 313 and a multi-core score of 1370. These numbers are lower than that of the Snapdragon 665 SoC. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 design leaked online ahead of launch: Check expected specs

Beyond this, the listing confirmed that the device may feature 4GB RAM. It is also possible that the smartphone maker may launch multiple RAM and storage variants for the smartphone. We also spotted “guamp” as the name of the motherboard on the device. It is likely that the name is the internal code name of the upcoming smartphone. Also Read - Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus, prices leaked

The listing also confirmed that the smartphone will feature Android 10 out of the box. Similar to past Motorola devices, the G9 Play may feature a near-stock skin with limited Motorola apps. The report also noted that the “Play” variant may also indicate that the device is affordable.

