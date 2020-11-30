Motorola Moto G9 Plus India launch expected soon

Motorola is expected to bring new smartphones to India soon. One of which is expected to be the Motorola Moto G9 Plus, an upgraded version of the Moto G9. Recently, the Moto G9 Plus has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website which hints at the imminent launch. Motorola is yet to officially announce the official launch date of the Motorola smartphone. Also Read - Motorola prepares to launch Moto G 5G in India today: Specs and price

To recollect, the Moto G9 Plus was launched in Brazil in September this year. It is said that the same model of the smartphone is expected to arrive in India. This means that the Moto G9 Plus will come packed with a 6.8 inches screen with a punch hole display to pack the 16MP selfie shooter and octa-core 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Also Read - Motorola confirms Moto G 5G for India, launching on November 30

The BIS listing, first spotted by MySmartprice, has revealed that the smartphone will come with model numbers XT2083-7 and XT2087-3. This hints that the smartphone could launch in two variants, details of which are yet to be revealed. The BIS listing doesn’t reveal any further details about the Moto G9 Plus. Also Read - Motorola Nio with 105Hz spotted: Another gaming smartphone?

Moto G9 Plus India price (expected)

The global model of the Moto G9 Plus is priced at BRL 2,249, which roughly translates to around Rs 31,000. In India, the price of the upcoming Motorola smartphone could end up to be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. The company is yet to reveal the official pricing of the Moto G9 Plus. Similar to the global version the Moto G9 Plus was launched in Blue Indigo and Rose Gold colours in Brazil. The same colour options could head to India as well.

Moto G9 Plus specifications

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus comes packed with a 6.8-inch 1080p Max Vision display with a punch-hole on the front that includes the selfie shooter. The phone includes four cameras at the back including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, two 2-megapixel cameras paired with LED flash. On the front, the Motorola phone includes a 16MP selfie camera.

The Moto G9 Plus is powered by an octa-core 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for a microSD card slot that can expand the memory up to 256GB. The phone includes a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. On the software front, the phone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.