Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications and price leak, tags along massive display

Motorola's upcoming Moto G9 Plus has been seen in a listing on a European operator's site. The G9 Plus will offer a massive 6.8-inch display.

  Published: September 7, 2020 7:15 PM IST
Moto G9 Plus renders

Source: EVLeaks

Last August, Motorola launched the new Moto G9 Play in Europe. It is the most affordable device in the new Moto G9 lineup. Now, the company is preparing to launch the most capable model in the series: Moto G9 Plus. Before its official launch, a leak has allowed us to know its list of specifications and price for Europe. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G 2020 leaks in gold color, highlights massive bezels and huge chin

Moto G9 Plus leak

Motorola’s new Moto G9 Plus has been seen in a listing on a European operator’s site. It seems that Orange Slovakia has uploaded the device specs list by accident since shortly after noticing, they have removed the page. However, leakster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) managed to take a screenshot. Also Read - Motorola Razr official renders have leaked, reassure improved design and specifications

Thanks to the listing, we already know some specifications of the Moto G9 Plus. It is revealed that it will arrive with a 6.81-inch LTPS screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen will have a punch-hole design in the upper left corner to incorporate a single front camera sensor. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

The smartphone will have 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage. The latter can be expandable through the use of a MicroSD card. Unfortunately, the specific processor that it would use is not mentioned. However, it will pack a 5,000 mAh battery. A certification from the TUV Rheinland entity has already revealed that the device has support for 30W fast charging.

The Moto G9 Plus also has a quad-camera setup at its rear, where it will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Other features mentioned are Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, dual SIM support (nano only), and the Android 10 operating system. It looks like it will be available in Blue color, but it has also leaked in Gold finish. It would also be a bit heavy, reaching up to 223 grams, with dimensions of 169.98 x 78.1 x 9.69 millimeters.

Expected price

The leak reveals that the device will be priced around 235 euros (around Rs 20,500). This price would be for the Slovak market, so it will vary slightly above or below in other European countries. It is unknown when it will be released, but rumors indicate that the Moto G9 Plus will arrive this month. Eventually, it would be released first in Europe before reaching India and the United States.

  Published Date: September 7, 2020 7:15 PM IST

