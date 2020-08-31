Motorola Moto G9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

The Motorola Moto G9 will go on its first sale today. Similar to previous Motorola phones, the G9 will be on sale via Flipkart. The sale will begin at 12 pm and you can get both blue as well as green color variants. As part of the launch offers, there are a couple of ICICI Bank and Yes Bank offers base don EMI. Additionally, Motorola is offering an additional discount of Rs 500 for the first sale. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 now official in India: Top 5 features that make it worth a look

The Moto G9 comes in only a single storage variant. In India, you get as standard 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone carries a price of Rs 11,499 but for today’s sale, the price is down to Rs 10,999. If you opt for EMI plans via ICICI Bank, you will get an additional discount of Rs 500. Yes Bank credit card customers will also get an extra discount of Rs 500. Motorola is putting both the Sapphire Blue and Forest Green up for grabs at today’s sale. Also Read - Moto G9 launched globally as the Moto G9 Play

Moto G9 specifications

With the Moto G9, Motorola is aiming for the sub-Rs 15,000 segment to take on the Redmi Note 9 and Realme Narzo 10. The Moto G9 is one of the very smartphones in its price range to offer a near-stock Android experience. The phone runs on Android 10 and an upgrade to Android 11 is on the cards. The Moto Experiences app allows customers to customize the interface with new accent colors, icons and fonts. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

When it comes to the hardware, the Moto G9 is no slouch either. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a notable chin and a small notch. Motorola says it has worked on the display to make the text appear sharper. There’s a dedicated Google Assistant button to the side for easy access. The fingerprint sensor is located at the back under the Motorola logo. Do note that the body is made of full plastic construction.

The G9 relies on the Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage is expandable via micro SD card slot. A 5000mAh battery keeps the phone alive and coupled with a 20W TurboPower charger, it promises quick charging.

The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor and supports portrait mode effects. There’s a triple camera setup at the rear. The main unit has a 48-megapixel sensor that supports Motorola’s Night Mode, Spot Color, and more effects. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.