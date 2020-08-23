comscore Motorola Moto G9 to launch in India on August 24, reveals Flipkart listing
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Moto G9 to launch in India on August 24, reveals Flipkart listing
News

Motorola Moto G9 to launch in India on August 24, reveals Flipkart listing

News

While the company is yet to confirm the name of the device, the url of the listing clearly mentions the Moto G9 name.

  • Published: August 23, 2020 8:27 PM IST
Motorola Moto G9

Motorola has been teasing the launch of a smartphone for quite some time, and it is expected to be Moto G9. The company hasn’t yet revealed the official launch date, but a Flipkart listing has revealed the exact launch date of the device. Also Read - Motorola teases new smartphone for India, will focus on performance and camera

The Moto G9 India launch will take place on August 24 at 12 PM (noon), as per the listing. While the company is yet to confirm the name of the device, the url of the listing clearly mentions the Moto G9 name. This further confirms that which phone we will witness next week. On the mentioned date, the company is also rumored to launch the Moto E7 Plus phone, which will be available via Flipkart. Also Read - Motorola G9 Plus, E7 Plus renders leak, showcase updated designs with big camera humps

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Moto E7 Plus and Moto G9: Leaked specifications

As for the specifications, a previous leak revealed that the Moto E7 Plus would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a large battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh with support for 10 Watt charging. Meanwhile, the dual-camera setup on the back is reportedly equipped with the Night Vision feature to provide the best photos in low light conditions. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G is certified with 2800mAh battery and 18W fast charging

Moving on to the Moto G9, we still know very little about this smartphone. However, we have seen the successor of the Moto G8 Plus get several certifications such as FCC, EEC, and TUV Rheinland. This smartphone is expected to have a 4,700 mAh battery, which, according to the certification, is equipped with 30W fast charging system support.

Which processor the Moto G9 will use is unclear, but at least it will have a 4GB RAM variant paired with 64GB of internal storage. According to the render, at least the Moto E7 Plus smartphone will be available in blue and orange colors. The Moto G9, on the other hand, comes in blue and bronze.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 23, 2020 8:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S21+ battery capacity leaked online
News
Samsung Galaxy S21+ battery capacity leaked online
Samsung could soon launch affordable foldable phone

News

Samsung could soon launch affordable foldable phone

These Samsung Galaxy phones will receive One UI 2.5 update

News

These Samsung Galaxy phones will receive One UI 2.5 update

Motorola Moto G9 to launch in India on August 24, reveals Flipkart listing

News

Motorola Moto G9 to launch in India on August 24, reveals Flipkart listing

Nokia to launch a new smartphone and feature phone in India soon

News

Nokia to launch a new smartphone and feature phone in India soon

Most Popular

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Samsung Galaxy S21+ battery capacity leaked online

Samsung could soon launch affordable foldable phone

These Samsung Galaxy phones will receive One UI 2.5 update

Motorola Moto G9 to launch in India on August 24, reveals Flipkart listing

Nokia to launch a new smartphone and feature phone in India soon

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G9 to launch in India on August 24, reveals Flipkart listing

News

Motorola Moto G9 to launch in India on August 24, reveals Flipkart listing
Motorola teases G9 Plus for India, to launch soon

News

Motorola teases G9 Plus for India, to launch soon
Motorola G9 Plus, E7 Plus renders leak with premium designs

News

Motorola G9 Plus, E7 Plus renders leak with premium designs
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000

हिंदी समाचार

नॉन चाइनीज ब्रांड ने लॉन्च किया डुअल रियर कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत

सैमसंग के इन स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा One UI 2.5 का अपडेट, जुड़ेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

Nokia लॉन्च करेगी दो नए फोन, स्मार्टफोन के साथ टीज किया नया फीचर फोन

Asus Zenfone 7 की लाइव तस्वीर हुई लीक, नजर आया फोन का फ्लिप कैमरा

क्या इस स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च करने वाली है मोटोरोला? गलती से सामने आया नाम

Latest Videos

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

News

Samsung Galaxy S21+ battery capacity leaked online
News
Samsung Galaxy S21+ battery capacity leaked online
Samsung could soon launch affordable foldable phone

News

Samsung could soon launch affordable foldable phone
These Samsung Galaxy phones will receive One UI 2.5 update

News

These Samsung Galaxy phones will receive One UI 2.5 update
Motorola Moto G9 to launch in India on August 24, reveals Flipkart listing

News

Motorola Moto G9 to launch in India on August 24, reveals Flipkart listing
Nokia to launch a new smartphone and feature phone in India soon

News

Nokia to launch a new smartphone and feature phone in India soon

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers