Motorola Moto G9 to launch in India on August 24, reveals Flipkart listing

Motorola has been teasing the launch of a smartphone for quite some time, and it is expected to be Moto G9. The company hasn’t yet revealed the official launch date, but a Flipkart listing has revealed the exact launch date of the device. Also Read - Motorola teases new smartphone for India, will focus on performance and camera

The Moto G9 India launch will take place on August 24 at 12 PM (noon), as per the listing. While the company is yet to confirm the name of the device, the url of the listing clearly mentions the Moto G9 name. This further confirms that which phone we will witness next week. On the mentioned date, the company is also rumored to launch the Moto E7 Plus phone, which will be available via Flipkart. Also Read - Motorola G9 Plus, E7 Plus renders leak, showcase updated designs with big camera humps

Moto E7 Plus and Moto G9: Leaked specifications

As for the specifications, a previous leak revealed that the Moto E7 Plus would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a large battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh with support for 10 Watt charging. Meanwhile, the dual-camera setup on the back is reportedly equipped with the Night Vision feature to provide the best photos in low light conditions. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G is certified with 2800mAh battery and 18W fast charging

Moving on to the Moto G9, we still know very little about this smartphone. However, we have seen the successor of the Moto G8 Plus get several certifications such as FCC, EEC, and TUV Rheinland. This smartphone is expected to have a 4,700 mAh battery, which, according to the certification, is equipped with 30W fast charging system support.

Which processor the Moto G9 will use is unclear, but at least it will have a 4GB RAM variant paired with 64GB of internal storage. According to the render, at least the Moto E7 Plus smartphone will be available in blue and orange colors. The Moto G9, on the other hand, comes in blue and bronze.