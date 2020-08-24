comscore Motorola Moto G9 with 48MP camera launched in India: Price, sale, specs
  Motorola Moto G9 with 48MP camera launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications
Motorola Moto G9 with 48MP camera launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

The Motorola Moto G9 price in India is set at Rs 11,499, and it will go on sale on August 31.

  Published: August 24, 2020 12:50 PM IST
The Motorola Moto G9 smartphone has been launched in India. The company is offering the device in only one variant, which is 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Motorola Moto G9 price in India is set at Rs 11,499, and it will go on sale on August 31. The flash sale will begin at 12:00PM via Flipkart. As for the offers, the e-commerce giant is giving a 10 percent instant discount on the Federal Bank Debit card. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers

One can also go for the no-cost EMI option available on Flipkart. There is no exchange offer listed on the website. Some of the top features of the newly launched Motorola  Moto G9 are 48-megapixel primary camera, big display, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. If you are interested in buying this Moto phone, then read on to know more about it. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 set to launch today in India: Here's what you need to know

Motorola Moto G9: Specifications, features

The newly launched Motorola Moto G9 comes with a 5,000mAh battery. It offers support for 20W Turbopower fast charging. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, which is backed by 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage by 512GB via a microSD card slot. The latest Motorola phone features a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 to launch in India on August 24, reveals Flipkart listing

The panel operates at HD+ resolution. As for the cameras, there is a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel f/1.7 camera with quad pixel tech and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor for depth sensing. The setup also comprises of a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The device comes with camera features like Night Vision, HDR, Portrait mode, Slow motion video, Timelapse, Raw photo output, Live filter, and more.

On the front, the Motorola Moto G9 packs an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. The handset offers support for video recording up to 1080p at 30 fps. Connectivity options include NFC, audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and more. The budget device even has a fingerprint reader, proximity sensor accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, and more. It ships with Android 10 out of the box.

  Published Date: August 24, 2020 12:50 PM IST

Best Sellers