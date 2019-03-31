comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Moto One Vision spotted on the list of Google ARCore supported devices; likely to launch soon
News

Motorola Moto One Vision spotted on the list of Google ARCore supported devices; likely to launch soon

News

Moto One Vision is expected to be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9610 SoC with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

  • Published: March 31, 2019 7:01 PM IST
motorola-one-vision-leaked-render

Credit - Tiger Mobiles

After months of rumors, it looks like Motorola Moto One Vision may soon be launching in the market. This is because the device was just spotted on the list of Google ARCore supported devices, both somewhat confirming the device as well as indicating that the device is soon set to launch. This is because software certifications such as the one for Google ARCore are likely among the very last of things that a company tends to before launching a device. Even though the listing does not indicate anything concrete about when Motorola is planning to launch the device but it does indicate that the launch is likely to happen in coming months if not weeks.

The device was initially spotted on the list by MSP and according to a report, this comes weeks after the device was spotted both on FCC website as well as the Wi-Fi Alliance website. As mentioned, this is not the first time that we have mentioned about the device. As previously reported, the design and some key specifications of the device have already leaked online. Moto One Vision is expected to be part of the Android One program as the rest of the devices from Motorola.

Watch: Android Q How to Install

According to the report, one other thing to note about the device is that it is expected to be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9610 SoC with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The presence of the Exynos SoC hints at the ambitions of Samsung as the chip maker wants to compete with Qualcomm and MediaTek in the open market.

Motorola One Vision receives Wi-Fi certification; expected to launch soon

Also Read

Motorola One Vision receives Wi-Fi certification; expected to launch soon

The device is likely to come with a 6.2-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 21: aspect ratio and a punch-hole for the front camera. Moto One Vision is also expected to sport a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back of the device while running on a 3,500mAh battery with a USB Type-C port.

  • Published Date: March 31, 2019 7:01 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto One Vision spotted on the list of Google ARCore supported devices; likely to launch soon
News
Motorola Moto One Vision spotted on the list of Google ARCore supported devices; likely to launch soon
Oppo Patents a New Slider Smartphone Design

News

Oppo Patents a New Slider Smartphone Design

Samsung Galaxy A30 Red color variant set to launch in India on April 2

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 Red color variant set to launch in India on April 2

Nokia 8.1 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage now available with a Rs 2,000 discount

Deals

Nokia 8.1 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage now available with a Rs 2,000 discount

Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e

News

Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e

Most Popular

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Motorola Moto One Vision spotted on the list of Google ARCore supported devices; likely to launch soon

Oppo Patents a New Slider Smartphone Design

Samsung Galaxy A30 Red color variant set to launch in India on April 2

Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e

Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Company claims to have sold more than one million wearables in India

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto One Vision spotted on the list of Google ARCore supported devices; likely to launch soon

News

Motorola Moto One Vision spotted on the list of Google ARCore supported devices; likely to launch soon
Samsung Galaxy A30 Red color variant set to launch in India on April 2

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 Red color variant set to launch in India on April 2
Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e

News

Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced
Samsung Galaxy S10 series: The company may bring 25W charging and handheld Super Night Mode

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series: The company may bring 25W charging and handheld Super Night Mode

हिंदी समाचार

2 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है नोकिया 8.1 स्मार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

गर्मियों को ऐसे भगाएं दूर: सस्ते से लेकर महंगे तक ये हैं AC खरीदने के पांच ऑप्शन

यह है दुनिया का सबसे पहला 5G पाने वाला शहर, चंद मिनटों में डाउनलोड होगी मूवी

4 हजार रुपये के डिस्काउंट के साथ ऐसे खरीदें 49-इंच वाला शाओमी Mi TV 4A Pro स्मार्ट TV

Realme 2 को मिली नई अपडेट, अब फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के जरिए खींच सकते है फोटो

News

Motorola Moto One Vision spotted on the list of Google ARCore supported devices; likely to launch soon
News
Motorola Moto One Vision spotted on the list of Google ARCore supported devices; likely to launch soon
Oppo Patents a New Slider Smartphone Design

News

Oppo Patents a New Slider Smartphone Design
Samsung Galaxy A30 Red color variant set to launch in India on April 2

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 Red color variant set to launch in India on April 2
Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e

News

Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e
Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Company claims to have sold more than one million wearables in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Company claims to have sold more than one million wearables in India