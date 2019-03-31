Motorola Moto One Vision spotted on the list of Google ARCore supported devices; likely to launch soon

After months of rumors, it looks like Motorola Moto One Vision may soon be launching in the market. This is because the device was just spotted on the list of Google ARCore supported devices, both somewhat confirming the device as well as indicating that the device is soon set to launch. This is because software certifications such as the one for Google ARCore are likely among the very last of things that a company tends to before launching a device. Even though the listing does not indicate anything concrete about when Motorola is planning to launch the device but it does indicate that the launch is likely to happen in coming months if not weeks.

The device was initially spotted on the list by MSP and according to a report, this comes weeks after the device was spotted both on FCC website as well as the Wi-Fi Alliance website. As mentioned, this is not the first time that we have mentioned about the device. As previously reported, the design and some key specifications of the device have already leaked online. Moto One Vision is expected to be part of the Android One program as the rest of the devices from Motorola.

According to the report, one other thing to note about the device is that it is expected to be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9610 SoC with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The presence of the Exynos SoC hints at the ambitions of Samsung as the chip maker wants to compete with Qualcomm and MediaTek in the open market.

The device is likely to come with a 6.2-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 21: aspect ratio and a punch-hole for the front camera. Moto One Vision is also expected to sport a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back of the device while running on a 3,500mAh battery with a USB Type-C port.