Motorola Moto P40 leaked render shows punch hole camera and glass back

Motorola could be following on the footsteps of Samsung, Huawei and Honor to launch a smartphone with in-screen camera design.

  Published: December 27, 2018 5:08 PM IST
Source: 91mobiles

Samsung, Huawei and Honor have all launched a smartphone with in-screen camera technology and it won’t be far before Motorola joins the party as well. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker is expected to announce the Moto G7 series at Mobile World Congress in February next year. However, that may not be the only product it is working on for next year. The company also seems to be working on the 2019 version of the Moto P series, which was introduced early this year. The first smartphone in the series could be the Moto P40, which is likely to be the successor to Moto P30 being sold in Chinese market.

While the Moto P30 was limited to Chinese market, the Moto P40 is expected to launch globally with the Android One branding. The Motorola One Power was basically a rebranded version of Moto P30 and the Moto P40 could debut as the successor to One Power in the global markets. The renders posted by 91mobiles in collaboration with OnLeaks shows that it will feature a display with a punch hole to house the selfie camera. The design is seen only on Samsung Galaxy A8s, Huawei Nova 4 and Honor View20 and is expected to become mainstream next year.

Like the other three smartphones, the selfie camera hole will be positioned in the top left corner but the diameter of the punch hole design is not known yet. At the launch of V20 yesterday, Honor said that the diameter of its design is smaller than that of Samsung. The Motorola P40 is tipped to come with a 6.2-inch display and will avoid the notch thanks to in-screen camera. The renders show that it has thin bezels surrounding the display but there is a chin at the lower end of the device with Motorola branding on it.

Watch: Motorola One Power Hands-On

There is no word on the processor that will be used on the P40 but the smartphone is tipped to use the same 48-megapixel main camera seen on the Honor View20. It has a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup but the resolution of second camera is now known yet. There are two LED flash components below the dual camera module and it will retain the 3.5mm audio jack and charge via USB Type-C port. It is expected to feature a glass back and a fingerprint sensor is expected to be embedded within the Motorola logo behind the device. Motorola aims to challenge Chinese smartphone makers in their home market and the Moto P40 could be its challenger for early 2019.

  Published Date: December 27, 2018 5:08 PM IST

