Motorola Moto Razr 2 could come with 6.7-inch display

Motorola Moto Razr 2 is likely to come with a bigger display than the previous version. This update has been shared by Ross Young, Founder, and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) in his tweet. He says, the Moto Razr 2 will come with a 6.7-inch display, and even the front display will be bigger.

Motorola has already confirmed to bring its 2nd gen foldable display Razr flip smartphone in 2020. According to several media reports, Motorola is aware of the problems in the first Motorola Razr 2019 smartphone. The company is said to be working hard to improve the next version of the Motorola Razr 2.

According to latest report from XDA-Developers, the phone is yet again going to come with mid-range hardware. Instead of going for Snapdragon 865, the report says Moto Razr 2020 will use Snapdragon 765G. But this will be paired with a bigger 8GB RAM, offering up to 256GB storage and bigger 2,845mAh battery.

It will come with a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL main camera. This is a big upgrade over the 16-megapixel we saw on the first Moto Razr phone last year. At the front, you’ll be getting a 20-megapixel shooter, which is also a decent upgrade over the 5-megapixel sensor.

The Motorola Razr is the iconic phone from the company that got its modern foldable display version with Android in November last year. After multiple delays, the phone went on sale in 2020. It is also available in the Indian market for Rs 1.25 lakh.

Critics said the phone lacks quality and premiumness for its price, and could use some upgrades. We’re hoping the 2nd gen Moto Razr is not only cheaper but manages to offer improved solidity and longer battery life. Samsung is also expected to launch the 5G of the Galaxy Z Flip very soon.

