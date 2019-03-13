comscore
Moto Razr 2019 foldable display smartphone key specifications leaked online; tipped with Snapdragon 710

The primary display on Moto Razr 2019 is said to be of 6.20-inch with 876×2142 resolution.

motorola-foldable-smartphone-patent-rzr-v3

Lenovo-owned Motorola is reportedly working on a foldable display phone that will keep the form factor of iconic ‘Moto Razr’. Many reports so far have pointed out the revival of Razr flip phone, and the new leak now suggests that Razr won’t come with flagship specifications.

The latest piece of information by XDA-Developers reveals Lenovo‘s plan of 2019 Motorola Razr. It notes that the company has internally codenamed the 2019 Moto Razr as “Voyager”. While the Razr marketing name is confirmed, the branding is speculated to be Moto Razr or Motorola Razr. The claim is that Motorola will launch this phone on Verizon in the United States market.

Moto RAZR 2019 concept renders surface online hinting at a folding-display design

Also Read

Moto RAZR 2019 concept renders surface online hinting at a folding-display design

According to the report, the Motorola Razr or Moto Razr will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset with Adreno 616 and 4GB or 6GB of RAM. It’s been said to come in two different storage models of 64GB or 128GB. The battery capacity could be 2,730mAh with support of Motorola’s 27W TurboPower charging like the Motorola Moto G7 Plus.

Since Moto Razr 2019 is anticipated to be a foldable display phone, the primary display is said to be of 6.20-inch with 876×2142 resolution, which will be the flexible OLED panel on the inside. For the outer part, when the phone is closed, the secondary display size is unknown but the resolution is claimed as 600×800 pixels.

Watch Video: Motorola One Power First Look / Hands on

Motorola’s VP of Global Product, Dan Dery, recently confirmed about the development of a foldable smartphone to Engadget in an interview. We have seen leaks of design specs of a foldable smartphone patent from Motorola which looked distinctly like the Moto Razr. Though Dan didn’t quite confirm if the company is looking at that particular design style, he only confirmed that Motorola plans to arrive at the party at the same time as the others.

