Motorola has confirmed that the Moto Razr “is coming soon to India”. The Lenovo-owned company has already launched the iconic flip phone Moto Razr (2019) at a press event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. And right after the launch, the online registration link for India has gone live too.

Motorola’s India Twitter account has teased away the new Moto Razr India launch by noting, “You’re gonna flip. The all-new #motorolarazr is coming soon to India! Register now and #bethefirst to #feeltheflip of #razr.”

The 2019 Motorola Razr is a foldable display phone in the same flip form factor as the original Moto Razr from 2004. In the United States, Motorola has kept the Moto Razr 2019 pricing at $1,499.99 (approximately Rs 1,08,000), and it will be available from December 26. There is no confirmed timeline for the India launch, but BGR India has reached out to Motorola for the same. Meanwhile, check out the full specifications and features of Motorola Razr below.

Motorola Razr (2019): Specifications and features

The new Moto Razr still has a folding form factor. When the clip is closed, you get to see a 2.7-inch gOLED display with 600×800 pixels resolution and 4:3 aspect ratio. Just below the screen is a 16-megapixel camera. When clicking selfies, the outer screen acts like a view finder. There is no ultra-wide or telephoto lens or depth sensor but it supports AI portrait mode.

On the inside, you get a big 6.2-inch foldable pOLED display that runs at HD resolution of 2142x876pixels and it has an aspect ratio of 21:9. Above the internal display, you have the earpiece for calls, and a 5-megapixel secondary camera for selfies and video calling. The Moto Razr doesn’t carry the 3.5-mm headphone jack, and relies on Bluetooth and USB Type-C port for audio. There is water repellent nano coating, so you don’t have to worry about accidental spills and splashes.

At the heart of Moto Razr is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes with a 2,510mAh non-removable battery with support for 15W TurboPower charging. What’s more, the foldable smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS, comes with eSIM connectivity and has a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

