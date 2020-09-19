comscore Motorola Moto Razr 2019 available with Rs 30,000 price cut | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Moto Razr 2019 now selling with Rs 30,000 price cut in India
News

Motorola Moto Razr 2019 now selling with Rs 30,000 price cut in India

News

Motorola is likely to launch the 5G version of the Razr in the market very soon, which is why the first version gets a price cut.

  • Published: September 19, 2020 5:26 PM IST
Motorola RAZR First Impressions (1)

Motorola Moto Razr 5G smartphone launched a few days back. Although this smartphone is not launched in India at the moment. At the same time, the company has cut the prices of Motorola Razr (2019). The company has reduced the price of this smartphone to Rs 94,999. The cut in the price of the smartphone has been implemented across the country through offline retailers. However, the e-commerce site Flipkart is also offering offers on Motorola Razr (2019), after which this smartphone is getting Rs 30,000 less on all credit and debit card transactions. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 Plus launching soon in India, official teasers out

Motorola Razr (2019) launched in the country in March this year. This smartphone comes with a foldable and flexible OLED display, which can be folded between. The Motorola Razr (2019) smartphone also offers retro mode, which offers the experience of the old Razor series. Motorola launched this smartphone in India at a price of Rs 1,24,999. After its price cut of around Rs. 30,0000 the Moto Razr 2019 is available for Rs. 94,999. This price is applicable through offline retailers as well. So, for the first time, you can get the Moto Razr for under a lakh in the country. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G in pictures: Second-gen foldable gets all-round refinements

Motorola Moto Razr 2019 specifications

The Moto Razr features a 6.2-inch foldable OLED display, which comes with HD resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels. Its aspect ratio is 21: 9. From the inside, it has an earpiece for calling and a 5-megapixel camera. The 3.5mm headphone jack is not provided in the Moto Razr. In this, users will have to use Bluetooth and Type-C supported earphones. The smartphone works on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor, which comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G announced with 6.2-inch folding display and 5G, coming to India soon

Motorola Razr 5G announced with 6.2-inch folding display and 5G, coming to India soon

Also Read

Motorola Razr 5G announced with 6.2-inch folding display and 5G, coming to India soon

To power the device, it has a non-removable battery of 2510mAh, which comes with 15W TurboPower charging. This smartphone works on Android 9 Pie based OS. Smartphone has eSIM connectivity. That is, you cannot use an external SIM card in this phone. Motorola Razr features a fingerprint sensor that is set in its chin.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 19, 2020 5:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Amazon Alexa app on Android and iOS now speaks in Hindi
News
Amazon Alexa app on Android and iOS now speaks in Hindi
Motorola Moto Razr 2019 now selling at new price in India: Check details

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2019 now selling at new price in India: Check details

OnePlus 8T launch event may be set for October 14

News

OnePlus 8T launch event may be set for October 14

The Camera-centric Samsung Galaxy F41 is Coming Soon

News

The Camera-centric Samsung Galaxy F41 is Coming Soon

Samsung Galaxy A52 leaks with first details of its cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 leaks with first details of its cameras

Most Popular

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

WWE 2K Battlegrounds First Impressions:

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard Review

LG Q31 entry-level smartphone launched

Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition spotted on TENAA; specifications revealed

Microsoft's Your Phone App gets new features with the latest update

Amazon Alexa app on Android and iOS now speaks in Hindi

Motorola Moto Razr 2019 now selling at new price in India: Check details

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto Razr 2019 now selling at new price in India: Check details

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2019 now selling at new price in India: Check details
Samsung Galaxy M31 receives new One UI 2.1 update: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 receives new One UI 2.1 update: Check details
HMD Global set to launch new Nokia Android phones on September 22

News

HMD Global set to launch new Nokia Android phones on September 22
Vivo Y50 and S1 Pro smartphone get price cut in India: Check details

News

Vivo Y50 and S1 Pro smartphone get price cut in India: Check details
OnePlus 7 and 7T OxygenOS Open Beta rolling out

News

OnePlus 7 and 7T OxygenOS Open Beta rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

IPL 2020: Disney+ Hotstar के ये नए फीचर्स मैच देखने का अंदाज बनाएंगे इंटरैक्टिव

OnePlus 8T लॉन्च डेट हुआ रिवील, इस दिन लॉन्च होगा ये प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन

IPL 2020: Airtel के इन प्लान्स के साथ मिल रहा है Disney+ Hotstar VIP सब्सक्रिप्शन

1334 रुपये की EMI पर खरीदें Realme Narzo 10, आज दिन के 12 बजे है सेल

Realme Xtra Days Sale: स्मार्टवॉच, फिटनेस बैंड और ईयरफोन्स पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

Latest Videos

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look
BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India

Features

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

News

LG Q31 entry-level smartphone launched
News
LG Q31 entry-level smartphone launched
Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition spotted on TENAA; specifications revealed

News

Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition spotted on TENAA; specifications revealed
Microsoft's Your Phone App gets new features with the latest update

News

Microsoft's Your Phone App gets new features with the latest update
Amazon Alexa app on Android and iOS now speaks in Hindi

News

Amazon Alexa app on Android and iOS now speaks in Hindi
Motorola Moto Razr 2019 now selling at new price in India: Check details

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2019 now selling at new price in India: Check details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers