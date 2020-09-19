Motorola Moto Razr 5G smartphone launched a few days back. Although this smartphone is not launched in India at the moment. At the same time, the company has cut the prices of Motorola Razr (2019). The company has reduced the price of this smartphone to Rs 94,999. The cut in the price of the smartphone has been implemented across the country through offline retailers. However, the e-commerce site Flipkart is also offering offers on Motorola Razr (2019), after which this smartphone is getting Rs 30,000 less on all credit and debit card transactions. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 Plus launching soon in India, official teasers out

Motorola Razr (2019) launched in the country in March this year. This smartphone comes with a foldable and flexible OLED display, which can be folded between. The Motorola Razr (2019) smartphone also offers retro mode, which offers the experience of the old Razor series. Motorola launched this smartphone in India at a price of Rs 1,24,999. After its price cut of around Rs. 30,0000 the Moto Razr 2019 is available for Rs. 94,999. This price is applicable through offline retailers as well. So, for the first time, you can get the Moto Razr for under a lakh in the country. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G in pictures: Second-gen foldable gets all-round refinements

Motorola Moto Razr 2019 specifications

The Moto Razr features a 6.2-inch foldable OLED display, which comes with HD resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels. Its aspect ratio is 21: 9. From the inside, it has an earpiece for calling and a 5-megapixel camera. The 3.5mm headphone jack is not provided in the Moto Razr. In this, users will have to use Bluetooth and Type-C supported earphones. The smartphone works on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor, which comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G announced with 6.2-inch folding display and 5G, coming to India soon

To power the device, it has a non-removable battery of 2510mAh, which comes with 15W TurboPower charging. This smartphone works on Android 9 Pie based OS. Smartphone has eSIM connectivity. That is, you cannot use an external SIM card in this phone. Motorola Razr features a fingerprint sensor that is set in its chin.