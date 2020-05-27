Motorola Razr 2020: Here are the leaked specifications

Motorola is going to launch an upgraded version of Moto Razr in the coming months. Last week, we also got to know the phone could launch around September. And now we have got details about the upcoming Razr phone, and features one can expect to see. Also Read - Motorola Moto G Pro launched with a Stylus: Price, specs and all you need to know

According to latest report from XDA-Developers, the phone is yet again going to come with mid-range hardware. Instead of going for Snapdragon 865, the report says Moto Razr 2020 will use Snapdragon 765G. But this will be paired with a bigger 8GB RAM, offering up to 256GB storage and bigger 2,845mAh battery. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ upcoming smartphone spotted online

The upgrades will also be seen with the phone’s camera. The report says, it will come with a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL main camera. This is a big upgrade over the 16-megapixel we saw on the first Moto Razr phone last year. At the front, you’ll be getting a 20-megapixel shooter, which is also a decent upgrade over the 5-megapixel sensor. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2 is coming in September 2020

The size of the phone remains the same, so it’ll be intriguing to see how Motorola packs all these updated hardware into it. The phone has two screens. The outer one sports a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. On the inside is a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio.For software, the phone will come with Android 10 out of box with possible upgrade to 11 few months after the launch.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

So what about the pricing of the new Moto Razr? The report doesn’t share details about that for now, but with these new features on board, we’re hopeful it costs much less than Rs 1.25 lakh. Using the Snapdragon 765G makes sure the new Moto Razr offers 5G connectivity, something the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip also promises with its 5G variant.

Story Timeline