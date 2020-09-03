comscore Motorola Moto Razr set to launch in China on 10 September | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola teases Moto Razr 5G launch in China for September 10
News

Motorola teases Moto Razr 5G launch in China for September 10

News

Motorola is set to unveil the second generation Moto Razr in front of the world later this month.

  • Published: September 3, 2020 4:40 PM IST
Motorola RAZR First Impressions (10)

Motorola is all set to launch the new Moto Razr 5G flip phone this month. The company is going to host its global launch event on 9 September, where the new model will be unveiled. And now, a new report suggests the brand will be doing another launch event on 10 September for the Chinese market. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

The report talks about a new poster from the Lenovo-owned mobile brand. The invite clearly states 10/09 (September 10) as the date, which is just 24 hours after the phone makes its global debut. This will be the second foldable phone from the brand. Moto Razr would have ideally launched much earlier. But like many brands, Motorola had to postpone the launch owing to the pandemic. Also Read - Samsung could soon launch affordable foldable phone

Motorola Moto Razr expected features

The official details about the device are yet to the revealed. But multiple leaks suggest the phone could be called Motorola Razr 5G or Razr 2020. This will be the successor to the Motorola Razr 2019. The new Moto Razr is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset with support for 5G. This chipset will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage option. We also know the new Moto Razr will feature a bigger battery and upgraded rear camera setup. The Motorola Razr 2 is likely to ship with Android 10. Also Read - Motorola Moto Razr 2 could come with 6.7-inch display

Watch Video: Top 5 features of Moto Razr

The outer screen of the foldable phone will be bigger. The Motorola Razr 2019 came with a 5-megapixel front camera and a 16-megapixel rear camera. The new Razr 2020 is likely feature a 20-megapixel front camera. And the smartphone’s rear camera could have a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor. The Razr 5G will be packing a slightly bigger 2,845mAh battery vs. the Razr 4G’s 2,510mAh battery. This unit will support 18W fast charging via USB Type C interface. Currently, the Motorola Razr is available with a price tag of Rs 1,24,999.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 3, 2020 4:40 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr
Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710
16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto Razr China launch date revealed: Check details
News
Motorola Moto Razr China launch date revealed: Check details
Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison

News

Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 with up to 3 weeks battery life unveiled

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 with up to 3 weeks battery life unveiled

OnePlus Nord next sale in India on September 7

News

OnePlus Nord next sale in India on September 7

Oppo Enco W51 wireless earphones launched in India

News

Oppo Enco W51 wireless earphones launched in India

Most Popular

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets One UI 2.5 version, Sept 2020 security patch

Motorola Moto Razr China launch date revealed: Check details

Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison

OnePlus Nord next sale in India on September 7

Oppo Enco W51 wireless earphones launched in India

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto Razr China launch date revealed: Check details

News

Motorola Moto Razr China launch date revealed: Check details
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual receiving Android 10 update in India: Check details

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual receiving Android 10 update in India: Check details
Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review
ZTE Axon 20 5G with under-display camera launched: Check prices

News

ZTE Axon 20 5G with under-display camera launched: Check prices
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G and 5G variants get Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G and 5G variants get Bluetooth certification

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Enjoy 20, Enjoy 20 Plus 5G स्मार्टफोन्स बजट रेंज में हुए लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास?

Vodafone Idea ने लॉन्च किए तीन नए प्लान, जानें क्या मिल रहे हैं बेनिफिट्स

Xiaomi भारत में 8 सितंबर को लॉन्च करेगा सस्ता फिटनेस ट्रैकर Redmi Band, जानें खूबियां

JioG क्या PUBG को करेगा रिप्लेस? ट्विटर पर क्यों कर रहा ट्रेंड

Poco X3 NFC के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए टीज, इन खूबियों के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets One UI 2.5 version, Sept 2020 security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 gets One UI 2.5 version, Sept 2020 security patch
Motorola Moto Razr China launch date revealed: Check details

News

Motorola Moto Razr China launch date revealed: Check details
Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison

News

Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison
OnePlus Nord next sale in India on September 7

News

OnePlus Nord next sale in India on September 7
Oppo Enco W51 wireless earphones launched in India

News

Oppo Enco W51 wireless earphones launched in India

new arrivals in india

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers