Motorola is all set to launch the new Moto Razr 5G flip phone this month. The company is going to host its global launch event on 9 September, where the new model will be unveiled. And now, a new report suggests the brand will be doing another launch event on 10 September for the Chinese market.

The report talks about a new poster from the Lenovo-owned mobile brand. The invite clearly states 10/09 (September 10) as the date, which is just 24 hours after the phone makes its global debut. This will be the second foldable phone from the brand. Moto Razr would have ideally launched much earlier. But like many brands, Motorola had to postpone the launch owing to the pandemic.

Motorola Moto Razr expected features

The official details about the device are yet to the revealed. But multiple leaks suggest the phone could be called Motorola Razr 5G or Razr 2020. This will be the successor to the Motorola Razr 2019. The new Moto Razr is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset with support for 5G. This chipset will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage option. We also know the new Moto Razr will feature a bigger battery and upgraded rear camera setup. The Motorola Razr 2 is likely to ship with Android 10.

The outer screen of the foldable phone will be bigger. The Motorola Razr 2019 came with a 5-megapixel front camera and a 16-megapixel rear camera. The new Razr 2020 is likely feature a 20-megapixel front camera. And the smartphone’s rear camera could have a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor. The Razr 5G will be packing a slightly bigger 2,845mAh battery vs. the Razr 4G’s 2,510mAh battery. This unit will support 18W fast charging via USB Type C interface. Currently, the Motorola Razr is available with a price tag of Rs 1,24,999.

