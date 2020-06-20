Motorola Moto Razr launch could be pushed to 2021

Motorola could delay the launch of Moto Razr 2 to next year. The second-generation foldable phone was expected to launch in September this year. But new report suggests the company is facing supply issues owing to the pandemic. This update was shared by Ross Young, CEO, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), who mentioned Moto Razr 2 is delayed by a quarter. Also Read - Motorola Edge Lite 5G set to launch soon: Leaked features and more

He shared details via this tweet, “We hearing that the Motorola Razr 2 is delayed a quarter due to COVID-19. Not likely available until 2021.” Motorola was hoping to redeem itself with the Moto Razr 2 in 2020 but that unlikely to happen now. Instead, the company could unveil its foldable phone sometime in early 2021. This suggests Motorola could launch the phone at the MWC 2021 in February. Also Read - Motorola Edge+ users complain about major screen issues

Motorola Moto Razr: Leaked specifications

We already know everything about the next Moto Razr. Multiple leaks have confirmed the phone will pack mid-range hardware to keep the cost down. Instead of going for Snapdragon 865, the report says Moto Razr 2020 will use Snapdragon 765G. But this will be paired with a bigger 8GB RAM, offering up to 256GB storage and bigger 2,845mAh battery. Also Read - Motorola Moto Razr 2 could come with 6.7-inch display

Using the Snapdragon 765G makes sure the new Moto Razr offers 5G connectivity, something the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip also promises with its 5G variant. The size of the phone remains the same, so it’ll be intriguing to see how Motorola packs all these updated hardware into it. The phone has two screens. The outer one sports a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. On the inside is a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The upgrades will also be seen with the phone’s camera. The report says, it will come with a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL main camera. This is a big upgrade over the 16-megapixel we saw on the first Moto Razr phone last year. At the front, you’ll be getting a 20-megapixel shooter, which is also a decent upgrade over the 5-megapixel sensor.