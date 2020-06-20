comscore Motorola Moto Razr launch could be pushed to 2021 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Moto Razr launch could be pushed to 2021
News

Motorola Moto Razr launch could be pushed to 2021

News

The company is expected to make hardware changes to the new Razr in order to keep its price down.

  • Updated: June 20, 2020 2:39 PM IST
Motorola RAZR First Impressions (10)

Motorola could delay the launch of Moto Razr 2 to next year. The second-generation foldable phone was expected to launch in September this year. But new report suggests the company is facing supply issues owing to the pandemic. This update was shared by Ross Young, CEO, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), who mentioned Moto Razr 2 is delayed by a quarter. Also Read - Motorola Edge Lite 5G set to launch soon: Leaked features and more

He shared details via this tweet, “We hearing that the Motorola Razr 2 is delayed a quarter due to COVID-19. Not likely available until 2021.” Motorola was hoping to redeem itself with the Moto Razr 2 in 2020 but that unlikely to happen now. Instead, the company could unveil its foldable phone sometime in early 2021. This suggests Motorola could launch the phone at the MWC 2021 in February. Also Read - Motorola Edge+ users complain about major screen issues

Motorola Moto Razr: Leaked specifications

We already know everything about the next Moto Razr. Multiple leaks have confirmed the phone will pack mid-range hardware to keep the cost down. Instead of going for Snapdragon 865, the report says Moto Razr 2020 will use Snapdragon 765G. But this will be paired with a bigger 8GB RAM, offering up to 256GB storage and bigger 2,845mAh battery. Also Read - Motorola Moto Razr 2 could come with 6.7-inch display

Using the Snapdragon 765G makes sure the new Moto Razr offers 5G connectivity, something the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip also promises with its 5G variant. The size of the phone remains the same, so it’ll be intriguing to see how Motorola packs all these updated hardware into it.  The phone has two screens. The outer one sports a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. On the inside is a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

The upgrades will also be seen with the phone’s camera. The report says, it will come with a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL main camera. This is a big upgrade over the 16-megapixel we saw on the first Moto Razr phone last year. At the front, you’ll be getting a 20-megapixel shooter, which is also a decent upgrade over the 5-megapixel sensor.

 

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 20, 2020 2:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 20, 2020 2:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto Razr 2 launch could be delayed till 2021
News
Motorola Moto Razr 2 launch could be delayed till 2021
Apple WWDC 2020: What to expect

Features

Apple WWDC 2020: What to expect

Poco India GM hints at a new phone launch

News

Poco India GM hints at a new phone launch

OnePlus Z to feature 30W fast charging, reveals certification

News

OnePlus Z to feature 30W fast charging, reveals certification

Father's Day: Check out these top gifts that your dad will love

Photo Gallery

Father's Day: Check out these top gifts that your dad will love

Father's Day: Check out these top tech gifts that your dad will love

Photo Gallery

Father's Day: Check out these top tech gifts that your dad will love

Most Popular

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Motorola Moto Razr 2 launch could be delayed till 2021

Poco India GM hints at a new phone launch

OnePlus Z to feature 30W fast charging, reveals certification

Google Doodle marks the onset of summer

WhatsApp goes down in India for many users

Apple WWDC 2020: What to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto Razr 2 launch could be delayed till 2021

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2 launch could be delayed till 2021
OnePlus Z to feature 30W fast charging, reveals certification

News

OnePlus Z to feature 30W fast charging, reveals certification
Motorola Edge Lite 5G set to launch soon: Leaked features and more

News

Motorola Edge Lite 5G set to launch soon: Leaked features and more
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung ने चीन से डिस्प्ले प्रोडक्शन प्लांट हटाए जाने की खबरों का किया खंडन

Apple iPhone SE 2020 की भारत में कीमतें हो सकती हैं कम

भारत में कई घंटे WhatsApp रहा डाउन, यूजर्स को हुई ये परेशानी

सोशल मीडिया पर चाइनीज सामान का बहिष्कार कर रहा है ट्रेंड, जानें क्या हुआ असर

How to remove password PDF : पीडीएफ फाइल से ऐसे रिमूव करें पासवर्ड

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2 launch could be delayed till 2021
News
Motorola Moto Razr 2 launch could be delayed till 2021
Poco India GM hints at a new phone launch

News

Poco India GM hints at a new phone launch
OnePlus Z to feature 30W fast charging, reveals certification

News

OnePlus Z to feature 30W fast charging, reveals certification
Google Doodle marks the onset of summer

News

Google Doodle marks the onset of summer
WhatsApp goes down in India for many users

News

WhatsApp goes down in India for many users

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers