Motorola has introduced the new Moto Tab G20 tablet in India. The new mid-range tablet is specifically meant for learning and entertainment purposes. It marks the Lenovo-owned company's re-entry into the segment in the country.

The new Motorola tablet has the main highlight in the form of near-stock Android 11, which will ensure a bloatware-free and ad-free experience. Here are the details.

Moto Tab G20 price, features

The Motorola Moto Tba G20 comes with an 8-inch IPS LCD display with TDDI technology. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The internal storage can be expanded by up to 1TB with the use of a memory card. Also Read - Phones launching in India this week: Vivo X70 series, Mi 11 Lite NE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, and more

The tablet is home to a 5-megapixel rear camera with support for autofocus and a 2-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

It gets its fuel from a 5,100mAh battery, which supports 10W fast charger. The battery is claimed to last up to two days. On the connectivity front, the Moto Tab G20 comes with support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5,0, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, A-GPS, and GLONASS. It also comes with support for Face Unlock and Dolby Atmos Audio.

Additionally, the Moto Tab G20 has a Google Entertainment Space that contains movies, shows, games, books, and more in one place. There’s also support for over 10,000 games and apps, hundreds of free books, thousands of YouTube videos for kids, DIY projects, and parental controls too.

The Motorola Moto Tab G20 is priced at Rs 10,999 and comes in a single Platinum Grey colour. It will be available to buy via the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, starting October 2.

As for the offers, interested buyers can get a discount of Rs 1,000. More credit/debit card offers can be availed via the sale too.