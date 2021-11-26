Motorola Moto Tab G70 appears on BIS, indicates imminent launch

Motorola seems to be on a launch spree lately. The Lenovo-owned brand recently released ‘no-frills’ Moto G series budget phones for a starting price of €199.99 (around Rs 16,000). While the company is gearing up to launch at least Moto G-series smartphones in India in the coming week, reports suggest that Motorola might bring a tablet- Moto Tab G70 as well. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T to Moto G31: Phones launches expected in India next week

As per a tipster, Moto Tab G70 appeared on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) indicating that it might launch in India soon. Reports suggest the tablet to have surfaced on the Google Play Console and Geekbench revealing some of the specs of the tablet. Tipster Yash (@i_hsay) spotted Motorola Moto Tab G70 LTE on BIS and cited the tablet to share similar internals as Lenovo Tab P11 Plus. Also Read - Motorola G51 5G price, launch time tipped in new leak

Apparently, Motorola Moto Tab G70 showed up on the synthetic benchmark site Geekbench scoring 475 points in the single-core test and 1,569 points in the multi-core test. Further, the listing reveals a P11 motherboard, an octa-core processor, and 4GB RAM. Also Read - Motorola Moto G31 to launch in India soon

The tab is said to have appeared on Google Play Console, suggesting some of the aspects of the upcoming Motorola tablet. The details come courtesy of tipster Abhishek Yadav who claims the tablet to feature a WUXGA+ display with 2,000×1,200 pixels resolution. It could be powered by a MediaTek Kompanio SoC paired with 4GB RAM. The tablet is tipped to run on Android 11.

Motorola introduced its first tablet Moto Tab G20 in September for a price of Rs 10,999. While the company hasn’t confirmed anything on the tablet launch yet, it is gearing up to introduce Moto G31 in India next week. The phone already made a global appearance in March this year with an AMOLED display, 48-megapixel primary camera, Android 11 OS, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will mark its debut in India on November 29.