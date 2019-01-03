Motorola Moto Z4 Play 360-degree renders leaked; shows off screen with waterdrop notch, Moto Mods connector

Lenovo-owned Motorola is reportedly working on Moto G7-series smartphones – the Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Plus. The smartphones are expected to launch sometime in the coming months. But besides the G7-series smartphones, Motorola also seems to be working on the Moto Z4 series, and 360-degree renders of the Moto Z4 Play have been leaked.

The renders have been created by OnLeaks in collaboration with CompareRaja, and they show off the smartphone design in full glory. As we can see, the design looks familiar to other Moto devices. Up front, you can see a tall edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop style notch. The speaker grill and the SIM card tray is placed on the top, whereas the USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio socket is placed at the bottom. The power button and the volume rocker, on the other hand, are placed on the left.

Watch: First Look of Moto Z4 Play Leaked in 3D Renders

</noscript><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the highlights of the Moto Z-series is that these smartphones have modular connectivity, allowing you to connect a range of different Moto Mods. Recently, at the Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii, Motorola demonstrated the 5G Moto Mod which adds 5G connectivity to the smartphone. The Moto Z4 Play renders show off the Moto Mods connector, and there chances where the Moto Z4 Play could be compatible with the 5G Mod.

From the renders, it isn’t clear if the back is made from metal or glass. However, the back does show that the smartphone will have a camera bump, and that it will come with a single camera with dual LED flash.

On the software front, the smartphone is likely to run on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Other details about the specifications and features aren’t available as yet, but we expect to know more as launch draws closer.