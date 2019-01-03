comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Moto Z4 Play 360-degree renders leaked; shows off screen with waterdrop notch, Moto Mods connector
News

Motorola Moto Z4 Play 360-degree renders leaked; shows off screen with waterdrop notch, Moto Mods connector

News

The Moto Z4 Play is set to launch in the coming months.

  • Published: January 3, 2019 3:44 PM IST
moto z4 leaked render

Lenovo-owned Motorola is reportedly working on Moto G7-series smartphones – the Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Plus. The smartphones are expected to launch sometime in the coming months. But besides the G7-series smartphones, Motorola also seems to be working on the Moto Z4 series, and 360-degree renders of the Moto Z4 Play have been leaked.

The renders have been created by OnLeaks in collaboration with CompareRaja, and they show off the smartphone design in full glory. As we can see, the design looks familiar to other Moto devices. Up front, you can see a tall edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop style notch. The speaker grill and the SIM card tray is placed on the top, whereas the USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio socket is placed at the bottom. The power button and the volume rocker, on the other hand, are placed on the left.

Watch: First Look of Moto Z4 Play Leaked in 3D Renders

One of the highlights of the Moto Z-series is that these smartphones have modular connectivity, allowing you to connect a range of different Moto Mods. Recently, at the Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii, Motorola demonstrated the 5G Moto Mod which adds 5G connectivity to the smartphone. The Moto Z4 Play renders show off the Moto Mods connector, and there chances where the Moto Z4 Play could be compatible with the 5G Mod.

Motorola Moto Z4, G7 and G7 Plus smartphones tipped to launch in 2019

Also Read

Motorola Moto Z4, G7 and G7 Plus smartphones tipped to launch in 2019

From the renders, it isn’t clear if the back is made from metal or glass. However, the back does show that the smartphone will have a camera bump, and that it will come with a single camera with dual LED flash.

Motorola Moto Z3 5G Moto Mod demoed at Qualcomm Tech Summit 2018

Also Read

Motorola Moto Z3 5G Moto Mod demoed at Qualcomm Tech Summit 2018

On the software front, the smartphone is likely to run on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Other details about the specifications and features aren’t available as yet, but we expect to know more as launch draws closer.

You Might be Interested

Motorola Moto G7

Motorola Moto G7
Android OS
  • Published Date: January 3, 2019 3:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Poco F2 render hints at higher screen space, dual cameras and more
thumb-img
News
Apple iOS 13 appears in analytics; expected to bring major revamp
thumb-img
News
Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow
thumb-img
News
AnTuTu Top 10 smartphones for December 2018: ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars tops the list

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Huawei may launch its Mate 30 Pro with a Penta camera setup

Xiaomi Poco F2 render hints at higher screen space, dual cameras and more

Motorola Moto Z4 Play 360-degree renders leaked; shows off screen with waterdrop notch, Moto Mods connector

iOS 12 install base reaches 75% of active devices

Apple CEO Tim Cook states that cheaper battery replacement impacted the sale of iPhone

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto Z4 Play 360-degree renders leaked; shows off screen with waterdrop notch, Moto Mods connector

News

Motorola Moto Z4 Play 360-degree renders leaked; shows off screen with waterdrop notch, Moto Mods connector
iOS 12 install base reaches 75% of active devices

News

iOS 12 install base reaches 75% of active devices
Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow
Honor 8A to launch in China on January 8

News

Honor 8A to launch in China on January 8
Nokia 9 PureView promo video leaked

News

Nokia 9 PureView promo video leaked

हिंदी समाचार

भारत 2019 में लॉन्च करेगा 32 स्पेस मिशन!

शाओमी का 48 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन 10 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च

हुवावे Mate 20 Pro अमेजन पर कल से होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, फ्री में मिलेगा 3,999 रुपये का यह प्रॉडक्ट

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट विंडोज 10 बना सबसे पॉप्युलर ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम

शाओमी ने भारत में एयर पॉल्यूशन से बचने के लिए लॉन्च किया मास्क, जानें कैेसे करता है काम

News

Huawei may launch its Mate 30 Pro with a Penta camera setup
News
Huawei may launch its Mate 30 Pro with a Penta camera setup
Xiaomi Poco F2 render hints at higher screen space, dual cameras and more

News

Xiaomi Poco F2 render hints at higher screen space, dual cameras and more
Motorola Moto Z4 Play 360-degree renders leaked; shows off screen with waterdrop notch, Moto Mods connector

News

Motorola Moto Z4 Play 360-degree renders leaked; shows off screen with waterdrop notch, Moto Mods connector
iOS 12 install base reaches 75% of active devices

News

iOS 12 install base reaches 75% of active devices
Apple CEO Tim Cook states that cheaper battery replacement impacted the sale of iPhone

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook states that cheaper battery replacement impacted the sale of iPhone