Motorola Moto Z4 render and specifications leak, hints at a mid-range smartphone

Motorola sent out invite for an event in Brazil on May 15 yesterday where it is expected to launch the rumored Moto One Vision. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker might also announce Moto Z4, the next device in the Moto Z-series. The Moto Z4 has already leaked in the form of images and now, the most detailed render of the device has appeared online. The render shows that Moto Z4 will have thinner bezels than its predecessor and retain support for MotoMods that attaches to the device via magnetic pogo pins on the back.

The render of Moto Z4 showing the design from all angles comes from popular tipster Evan Blass. The render shows that Moto Z4 will feature a waterdrop-style notched display and there are thick bezels at the top and bottom. In comparison to Moto Z3, the bezels seem to be thinner and the display also seems to be a bit taller. The render shows that the left side of the device will be clean while the right side will feature the volume rocker and power button. The top will be home to SIM card slot and speaker while the bottom part includes the 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.

On the back, there is a protruding circular camera setup, which seems like a single shooter with laser autofocus and dual-tone LED flash. The camera unit is followed by Motorola logo, which could double as a fingerprint sensor and at the bottom, there is the 16-pin pogo connector that connects to MotoMod accessories like the 5G MotoMod and other modules. A previous rumor claimed that Motorola Moto Z4 will come with a splash-resistant body.

Alongside the render, the specifications of Moto Z4 have also leaked online. Twitter user Andri Yatim has shared key specifications of the upcoming smartphone from Motorola. According to Yatim, the Moto Z4 will feature a 6.4-inch OLED display supporting Full HD+ resolution. It is said to be powered by Snapdragon 675, which highlights Motorola’s renewed approach to target the device at the mid-range price segment. It will come with 6GB of RAM and support 128GB storage and offer IP67 water and dust resistance.

Watch: Android Q How to install

For imaging, the Moto Z4 is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture on the back. At the front, it will feature a 24.8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/1.9 aperture. It is said to pack a 3,632mAh battery and offer an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is tipped to be priced at $399 (around Rs 27,500) and it is said to be accompanied by Moto Z4 Force with triple rear cameras and a retail price of $650 (around Rs 45,000).