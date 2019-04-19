Motorola Moto Z4 will be a mid-range smartphone with Snapdragon 675 and 48-megapixel main camera

Motorola’s fourth iteration of the Moto Z series smartphone might not be a flagship device. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker is working on Moto Z4, which has been part of the rumor mill for nearly six months. Now, details including key specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone, have appeared in the form of an internal marketing material. The document confirms most of the details that had appeared in the previous rumor and now sheds light on Motorola’s plan for Moto Z series in 2019.

The Moto Z4, according to Motorola’s marketing material, will feature a 6.4-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution. 91Mobiles reports that the smartphone will feature a display larger than the previously 6.22-inch panel and house an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will run Android 9 Pie out of the box along with support for Google’s Digital Wellbeing, Google Lens and other features such as MotoDisplay, Moto Actions and Moto Experiences. The major change between Moto Z4 and Moto Z3 will lie in the performance segment.

The Moto Z4 is ditching the flagship segment and use a Snapdragon 675 SoC, which is a mid-tier mobile platform and support 5G network with the help of company’s 5G MotoMod. The document also reveals that Moto Z4 will feature a single 48-megapixel camera on the back. The rear camera is said to support Quad Pixel technology that will combine four pixels into a larger superpixel and deliver a 12-megapixel image. There is also mention of the Moto Z4’s main camera supporting the rumored Night Vision mode, which could mimic the feature seen on Google Pixel in the form of Night Sight.

For selfies, Motorola plans to equip the Moto Z4 with a 25-megapixel shooter and will offer an option called Group Selfie as well. The document further reveals that the camera will use Quad Pixel tech to deliver 6-megapixel photos in low light scenario. There will also be support for AI integration in imaging while AR stickers will also be added to the camera experience. Other features include a 3,600mAh battery with support for Turbo Charging and is claimed to last for up to two days on a single charge.

Watch: Android Q How to install

There is no mention of memory capacity but previous rumors have hinted at Moto Z4 coming with 4GB and 6GB RAM options and support 64GB and 128GB internal storage. There is no mention of any IP rating on the smartphone but it is mentioned to have water repellent design. The Moto Z4 might be moving from flagship to midrange category and it will retain the 3.5mm audio jack. The document also reveals that it will have “half the price” of its predecessor.