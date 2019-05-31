comscore
Motorola Moto Z4 with 48MP camera, Moto Mods support launched: Price, features, specifications

The new Motorola Moto Z4 is the successor to last year's Moto Z3. It comes with features like a 48-megapixel camera, and support for Moto Mods. Here's everything about the new Motorola smartphone.

motorola-moto-z4-launch

After quite a few rumors and leaks, Motorola has quietly taken the wraps off the Moto Z4 smartphone in the US. As the name suggests, this new device is the successor to last year’s Moto Z3, and retains the Moto Mods compatibility. The Moto Z4 has been priced at $499 (approximately Rs 34,800), and it will be going on sale starting June 6. Buyers will be able to choose from Flash Grey and Frost White colors.

Motorola Moto Z4 features, specifications

In terms of design, the Moto Z4 doesn’t look a whole lot different from its predecessor. It still features a glass sandwich design with POGO pins at the back to snap on the modular Moto Mods. In line with the current trends, the Moto Z4 features very slim bezels surrounding the OLED display, and a teardrop notch at the top.

Another talking point of the Moto Z4 is its modular capabilities. While the jury is out on the usefulness of the Moto Mods, Motorola continues to persist with them. The company hasn’t launched any new Mods, and instead, has only added compatibility with the previous Moto Mods.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Moto Z4 flaunts a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 protection. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. There is also 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

Watch: Moto One Power First Look

For photography, the Moto Z4 is equipped with a single camera at the back with 48-megapixel resolution. The f/1.7 aperture sensor comes with OIS support, and the camera is backed by a host of AI-related features. There is also the Night Mode feature, which was introduced on the Motorola One Vision smartphone. On the front embedded in the notch is a 25-megapixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Making sure everything ticks is a 3,600mAh battery that can be charged using the 15W TurboPower charger included in the box. On the software front, the Moto Z4 runs a near-stock version of Android 9 Pie.

