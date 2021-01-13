comscore Motorola 'Nio' Edge S spotted again with Snapdragon 865 | BGR India
The Motorola Nio has been spotted again on benchmarks, revealing more details about its specifications. It could be called the Motorola Edge S.

Motorola Nio

Source: Evan Blass via Voice

It has been some time since we know that Motorola is working on a flagship-grade smartphone using last year’s Snapdragon 865 chipset. We even got a chance to peek at it last month, courtesy of the leak from Evan Blass. This was later accompanied by a list of the specifications. Motorola itself has been teasing a couple of pictures of the device as well as some names too (this phone could apparently be called the Edge S). Now, the phone has been spotted on certification sites. Also Read - Motorola unveils 2021 Moto G Play, Power, Stylus at CES 2021, Motorola One 5G Ace joins too

The Motorola Nio has been spotted getting certified by the FCC as well as TUV Rheinland, eventually revealing the specifications of the phone. The Nio seems to be a rival to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE as well as the OnePlus 8T, i.e. an entry-level flagship-grade device with powerful internals. The biggest giveaway to that is the presence of a Snapdragon 865 chipset and a high refresh display. Also Read - Top 5 retro phones resurrected with a modern twist

Motorola Nio comes along with top-specs of 2020

In the certification listing, the Motorola Nio comes along with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is the second-fastest chip most Android phones can use globally. As expected, the chipset brings support for 5G connectivity as well as dual-band Wi-Fi networks. The listing also reveals a 5000mAh battery with support for 20W fast wired charging. Also Read - Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) key specs, image renders leaked

Motorola Edge Plus

Representative Image

Previous rumors aimed at a 6.7-inch display with a resolution of 1080p and a rated refresh rate of 105Hz. The latter could essentially refer to a 90Hz refresh rate display that’s currently in a test phase. The display could also have a pill-shaped cutout for the dual selfie cameras. Given that it is a Motorola device, the phone could be running on a near-stock version of Android 11.

Speculations also hinted at a 64-megapixel main rear camera flanked by 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. These are not the best specifications even when compared to the 2020 Motorola Edge Plus. Hence, this is a hint at Motorola gunning for the Galaxy S20 FE and other affordable flagship phones.

Previously, a Motorola executive teased a device by the name of Motorola Edge S on Weibo. There are chances that this Nio device we have known for long could come out as the Edge S in global markets. Given that Motorola launched the Edge Plus in India last year, it seems possible for the company to launch the Edge S in India as its most recent affordable offering.

  Published Date: January 13, 2021 2:55 PM IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers