comscore Motorola One 2020 flagship could launch with waterfall display | BGR India
News

Motorola One 5G flagship phone could feature curved “Waterfall” display, Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

The Motorola One 2020 could be the brand's upcoming flagship phone that is one of the three phones the brand is set to announce at MWC 2020.

  Published: February 7, 2020 9:10 PM IST
Motorola logo

Motorola is set to introduce three new devices to the Moto G line. Alongside the new smartphones which will be a part of the G series, Motorola will also launch a flagship phone. The flagship will be the brand’s first since the Moto Z3. Now new live images of the brand’s next flagship have surfaced online. The new flagship is likely to be called the Moto One 2020.

According to XDA the new phone’s Motorola One 2020 moniker isn’t a sure shot yet. The publication also gave us an insight into some of the features and specifications that will go onboard the new Motorola. Have a look at them below.

The Motorola One 2020 will feature a curved waterfall display that will wrap around the sides of the phone. Further, Motorola’s upcoming upper mid-range phones will also reportedly be sporting the new display style. The curved edges on the Motorola One 2020, however, are not as pronounced as the ones seen on the Vivo Nex 3 5G and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

On the front, the phone will feature a single punch-hole camera in the top left corner of the screen. However, the new punch-hole seems to be very small compared to other similar setups. This includes the one seen on the Motorola One Vision. The new Motorola phones will feature a high refresh rate. Whether this refers to a maximum of 90Hz or 120Hz is not known. Also unknown is whether the phone will feature an OLED panel or an LCD one.

Motorola One 2020 specifications

The flagship phone has a high probability of running the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Motorola had earlier revealed that they would be shipping phones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and the Snapdragon 765/765G. The phone is set to have either 8GB or 12GB RAM and a 5,170mAh battery.

The phone will also come with a few new Motorola exclusive apps that include the Moto Edge assistant that will make the most of the edge display. Further, Moto Gametime and Moto Audio apps will also be available. More information on the Motorola One 2020 is expected to surface closer to the MWC 2020 announcement.

  Published Date: February 7, 2020 9:10 PM IST

Motorola One 2020 could feature waterfall display

Nikon Z50 launched in India at Rs 72,995

Zoook launches Rocker ThunderBuds earbuds

Tecno Camon 15 teased with punch-hole display; will launch soon

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

