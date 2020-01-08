Motorola One Action Android 10 update now rolling out

Motorola recently released the Android 10 update for the Moto One Power and Moto One Vision smartphones. Now, the company has pushed another Android 10 OS software update for the Motorola One Action.

Motorola One Action update detailed

The latest update bumps up the software version to QSB30.62-17. It is currently available for users based in Brazil. The OTA update is about 1.2GB in size and brings the December 2019 security patch. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

The update is rolling out in a phased manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. The initial rollout in Brazil is meant to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes globally available. The company is likely to roll out the Android 10 update to more Motorola smartphones in the coming weeks, PiunikaWeb reports.

The changelog is identical to any smartphone getting the Android 10 update. The new software version brings the system-wide dark theme with the new OS. The update also brings a new gesture-based navigation system. Other big Android 10 features coming to Motorola One Action include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a 21:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels) resolution. The Motorola One Action is available in three color options to choose from including, Denim Blue, Pearl White, and Aqua Teal.

The Motorola One Action features an Exynos 9609 SoC. It has 4GB of RAM with 128GB internal storage and a dedicated microSD card slot. The device packs a 3,500mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.