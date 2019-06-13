Recently, the Motorola One Action smartphone made its appearance on Geekbench. Now, alleged specifications of the device have surfaced online. A fresh report suggests that the upcoming Motorola phone will be a slightly toned-down version of the One Vision. The Motorola One Action will reportedly come with a punch-hole display design, similar to the One Vision.

Motorola One Action features, specifications (leaked)

The Motorola One Action might feature a 6.3-inch LCD display with 1080×2520 pixels resolution. It is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor paired with Mali G72 GPU. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery, similar to the One Vision. Furthermore, the device will offer three cameras at the back, unlike One Vision. The back camera setup might include a 12.6-megapixel main sensor.

At the moment, information regarding the other two snappers is still under wraps. On the front, the Lenovo-owned company might add a 12.6-megapixel shooter for capturing selfies and videos. The Motorola One Action might arrive with 3GB/4GB RAM variants, and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage. In terms of connectivity, the device will support NFC, 91Mobiles report.

Furthermore, Motorola could launch the smartphone in Blue and Gold hues. Currently, it is unknown as to when the company is planning to launch the device. Besides, the company is also said to be working on a Motorola One Pro device. Separately, the company is all set to launch the One Vision device in India on June 20. In addition to this, this smartphone has already made its debut in Brazil.

Furthermore, one of the major features of the device is its extra tall 21:9 display. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. Under the hood is Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 9609 octa-core chipset. The Motorola One Vision features a dual camera system at the back. This setup comprises of a 48-megapixel f/1.7 sensor with OIS. It is paired with a 5-megapixel f/2.2 apertures camera for depth sensing. Additionally, there is also a Night Vision mode, which should help take better shots in dark. On the front is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter. Moreover, it is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.