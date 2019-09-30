Motorola One Action gets latest Android security update for October 2019

Lenovo-owned Motorola has pushed out monthly software update for the latest Motorola One Action smartphone. This Android security update brings important security improvements along with the latest October 2019 security patch for the device. The Motorola One Action Android Security update doesn’t include anything else. The company has only written about the October Security patch along with “important security improvements”, first reported by TheAndroidSoul.

The company has reportedly started to pushed out the update to all Motorola One Action smartphones. So you will either be prompted to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update or can be downloaded by going to System -> Advanced -> System updates -> Download and install.

Meanwhile, Lenovo is likely to push the latest Android 10 to Motorola devices in coming months, since their most devices are part of Android One program. The company hasn’t revealed any timeline, but rumors suggest that the update could roll out soon.

Motorola One Action: Price in India

The company is offering the Motorola One Action in only one variant in India. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration cost Rs 13,999 in India. It is available in two color options, which includes Denim Blue and Pearl White.

Motorola One Action: Specifications and features

The One Action comes with a tall 6.3-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution. One will also find a hole-punch cutout on the front. Under the hood, the One Action packs a Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9609 processor.

The One Action offers a triple rear camera setup at the back. The main camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with wide f/1.8 aperture. The second camera is a GoPro-style ultrawide angle sensor with 117-degree FOV, which allows video capture at 1080p resolution. Lastly, there is also a 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, you get a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Features Motorola One Action Price 13999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full-HD+, 21:9 aspect ratio-1080×2520 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 5MP + 16MP Front Camera 12MP Battery 3,500mAh