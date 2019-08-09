Motorola has confirmed that it will soon launch a phone in India. The company is expected to launch the Motorola One Action device on August 23, 2019. Last month, the alleged One Action smartphone was spotted on Google’s Android Enterprise Recommended device website. Just recently, a few renders surfaced on the web, showing the phone in two colors. The images suggested that the device will come with a punch-hole display design. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Motorola One Action phone.

Motorola One Action features, specifications (expected)

The Motorola One Action might feature a 6.3-inch LCD display with 1080x 2520 pixels resolution. The device will draw its power from a Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor, as per a few reports. The same chipset is also powering the Motorola One Vision device. The SoC is paired with Mali G72 GPU. It is expected to be backed by a 3,500mAh battery, similar to the One Vision. Furthermore, the device is said to offer three cameras at the back, unlike One Vision.

The back camera setup might include a 13-megapixel main sensor. It is likely to be paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a depth sensor. At the moment, information regarding the other two snappers is still under wraps. On the front, the Lenovo-owned company might add a 12.6-megapixel shooter for capturing selfies and videos. The Motorola One Action might arrive with 3GB/4GB RAM variants.

Motorola might launch the phone in three storage options, including 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. In terms of connectivity, the device will support NFC. Furthermore, Motorola could launch the smartphone in Blue and Gold hues. If rumors are to be believed, the phone will ship with Android 9 Pie. The handset could a part of Google’s Android One program. The recently leaked images indicated that the design could be pretty much similar to the Motorola One Vision phone. Separately, the Lenovo-owned company recently launched the Bronze Gradient color variant of the Motorola One Vision. It will cost you Rs 19,999 in India, and can be purchased via Flipkart.

Features Motorola One Vision Price Rs 19,999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie operating system Display 6.3-inch 21:9 display-full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 25-megapixel Battery 3,500mAh

