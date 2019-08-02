Motorola One Action new render images show two colors; launch imminent

After the One Vision, Motorola might also launch the upcoming One Action in India soon. Earlier last month, the Lenovo-owned company got its Motorola One Action listed on Google’s Android Enterprise Recommended device website. We have also seen a bunch of design leaks, purported specifications, and now the leaks intensity has increased.

In a fresh leak from a Twitter user Ishan Agarwal, it’s been suggested that Motorola will bring two color options – White and Blue/Green – of the One Action. The images appear to be press renders, but the design is much similar to Motorola One Vision, except that it has one extra camera at the back. The alleged images also showcase Motorola One Action’s front design with punch-hole display.

So far, all rumors have suggested a triple rear camera setup for the Motorola One Action. One of the lens is rumored to be a wide-angle camera with a 117-degree field of view. The smartphone could be still be powered by the same Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor. Additionally, the battery is likely to remain same at 3,500mAh.

Motorola One Action Official White and Blue/Green Render! Like this new Triple Camera phone from Motorola? pic.twitter.com/RYdu6FteWE — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 31, 2019

Motorola One Action: Features, specifications (rumored)

The Motorola One Action might feature a 6.3-inch LCD display with 1080×2520 pixels resolution. It is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor paired with Mali G72 GPU. On the front, the Lenovo-owned company might add a 12.6-megapixel shooter for capturing selfies and videos. The Motorola One Action might arrive with 3GB/4GB RAM variants, and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage. It might be backed by a 3,500mAh battery, similar to the One Vision. Furthermore, the device will offer three cameras at the back, unlike One Vision. The back camera setup might include a 12.6-megapixel main sensor.

The Android Enterprise listing had also tipped a 6.3-inch display, 128GB storage, and 4GB of RAM. The phone will come under Android One umbrella, which means you’ll see stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. At the back, Moto logo will have the fingerprint sensor just like One Vision.

Features Motorola One Vision Price 19999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch 21:9 display-full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 3,500mAh

