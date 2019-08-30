The Motorola One Action smartphone went on sale for the first time today at 12:00PM. Now, the company has announced that the device will again go on sale at 4:00PM today. The new handset from Motorola will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The Lenovo-owned company is offering the Android One phone in three color options, which includes blue, white and teal. Here’s everything you need to know.

Motorola One Action price in India, sale offers

The Motorola One Action comes in only one variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 13,999 in India. As for the sale offers, Flipkart is offering a 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. You can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. Furthermore, there is a no-cost EMI option as well.

Motorola One Action specifications

The Motorola One Action is a mid-range smartphone from the company. It builds on the design language first seen with the Motorola One Vision. The handset comes with a tall 6.3-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution. One will also find a trendy hole-punch display design on the front of this phone.

Under the hood is Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9609 processor. This Motorola phone is a part of the Android One program, which means it will get security updates for three years. Moreover, the phone will also receive Android 10 and Android 11 in the next two years. With One Action, Motorola is aiming to offer a video-centric smartphone in the mid-range segment.

Watch: Android Q First Look

The device offers three cameras on the rear side. The main camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with wide f/1.8 aperture. The second camera is a GoPro-style ultrawide angle sensor with 117-degree FOV, which allows video capture at 1080p resolution. Lastly, there is also a 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, you get a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The Android One phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It offers a 3.5mm audio jack, and even supports Dolby Audio. The connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and 4G LTE. The company has added a small 3,500mAh battery inside the Motorola One Action phone. The Android One device also offers a USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Motorola One Action Price 13999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full-HD+, 21:9 aspect ratio-1080×2520 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 5MP + 16MP Front Camera 12MP Battery 3,500mAh