comscore Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, offers, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, offers, specifications, availability
News

Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, offers, specifications, availability

News

The Motorola One Action is priced at Rs 13,999 in India. Flipkart is offering a 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card on the purchase of this handset.

  • Published: August 30, 2019 3:17 PM IST
Motorola One Action

The Motorola One Action smartphone went on sale for the first time today at 12:00PM. Now, the company has announced that the device will again go on sale at 4:00PM today. The new handset from Motorola will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The Lenovo-owned company is offering the Android One phone in three color options, which includes blue, white and teal. Here’s everything you need to know.

Motorola One Action price in India, sale offers

The Motorola One Action comes in only one variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 13,999 in India. As for the sale offers, Flipkart is offering a 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. You can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. Furthermore, there is a no-cost EMI option as well.

Motorola Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus leak hints at Snapdragon 665 and triple rear cameras

Also Read

Motorola Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus leak hints at Snapdragon 665 and triple rear cameras

Motorola One Action specifications

The Motorola One Action is a mid-range smartphone from the company. It builds on the design language first seen with the Motorola One Vision. The handset comes with a tall 6.3-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution. One will also find a trendy hole-punch display design on the front of this phone.

Under the hood is Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9609 processor. This Motorola phone is a part of the Android One program, which means it will get security updates for three years. Moreover, the phone will also receive Android 10 and Android 11 in the next two years. With One Action, Motorola is aiming to offer a video-centric smartphone in the mid-range segment.

Watch: Android Q First Look

The device offers three cameras on the rear side. The main camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with wide f/1.8 aperture. The second camera is a GoPro-style ultrawide angle sensor with 117-degree FOV, which allows video capture at 1080p resolution. Lastly, there is also a 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, you get a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Motorola One Zoom leaked renders offer a closer look at design and quad cameras

Also Read

Motorola One Zoom leaked renders offer a closer look at design and quad cameras

The Android One phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It offers a 3.5mm audio jack, and even supports Dolby Audio. The connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and 4G LTE. The company has added a small 3,500mAh battery inside the Motorola One Action phone. The Android One device also offers a USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Motorola One Action
Price 13999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full-HD+, 21:9 aspect ratio-1080×2520 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 5MP + 16MP
Front Camera 12MP
Battery 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 30, 2019 3:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
News
Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched

News

Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched

Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers

News

Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched

Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM
Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched

News

Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched
Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers

News

Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers
Flipkart announces plans to end single-use plastic by 2021

News

Flipkart announces plans to end single-use plastic by 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 2.1 को मिलने लगा अगस्त सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, पहले से बदल जाएगा स्मार्टफोन चलाने का एक्सपीरिएंस

Realme 5 स्मार्टफोन को आज रात 8 बजे एक बार फिर खरीदने का मौका, जानें सेल ऑफर्स

OnePlus TV में मिलेगा कम से कम 3 साल का Android TV सॉफ्टवेयर सपोर्ट, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Samsung Galaxy M20 और Galaxy M30 को मिलने लगा लेटेस्ट अपडेट

Samsung Galaxy M30s की लॉन्च से पहले इमेज लीक, 48मेगापिक्सल प्राइमरी कैमरा के साथ आएगा


News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
News
Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google
Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM
Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched

News

Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched
Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers

News

Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers