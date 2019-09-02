comscore Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India | BGR India
News

Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

News

Motorola One Action went on flash sales a coupled of times, and now it is available on open sale on Flipkart. Both the colors - Denim Blue and Pearl White - can be purchased at any time now.

  • Published: September 2, 2019 8:11 AM IST
Motorola One Action

Motorola recently launched its One Action smartphone in India. The device offers a dedicated GoPro style video camera in triple-camera setup and a 21:9 CinemaVision display with a punch-hole design. The Motorola One Action went on flash sales a coupled of times, and now it is available on open sale on Flipkart. Both the colors – Denim Blue and Pearl White – can be purchased at any time now.

This Motorola phone is a part of the Android One program, which means it will get security updates for three years. Moreover, the phone will also receive Android 10 and Android 11 in the next two years. Notably, this is the fourth addition to the company’s Motorola One Series, which includes Motorola One Vision, Motorola One and One Power.

Motorola One Action: Price in India

The company is offering the Motorola One Action in only one variant. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration cost Rs 13,999 in India. It is available on Flipkart in two color options, which includes Denim Blue and Pearl White.

Motorola One Action: Specifications and features

The Motorola One Action builds on the design language first seen with the Motorola One Vision. The handset comes with a tall 6.3-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution. One will also find a hole-punch cutout on the front. Under the hood, the One Action packs a Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9609 processor.

The One Action offers a triple rear camera setup at the back. The main camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with wide f/1.8 aperture. The second camera is a GoPro-style ultrawide angle sensor with 117-degree FOV, which allows video capture at 1080p resolution. Lastly, there is also a 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, you get a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Watch Video: Android Q First Look

The Android One phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It offers a 3.5mm audio jack, and even supports Dolby Audio. The connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and 4G LTE. The smartphone is backed by a small 3,500mAh battery. It is equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Motorola One Action
Price 13999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full-HD+, 21:9 aspect ratio-1080×2520 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 5MP + 16MP
Front Camera 12MP
Battery 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 2, 2019 8:11 AM IST

