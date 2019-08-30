comscore Motorola One Action sale in India today at 12PM via Flipkart: Price, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola One Action sale in India today at 12PM via Flipkart: Price, specifications
News

Motorola One Action sale in India today at 12PM via Flipkart: Price, specifications

News

The Motorola One Action sale will begin at 12:00PM today, and the new handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration of the Motorola One action cost Rs 13,999 in India.

  • Published: August 30, 2019 8:44 AM IST
motorola-one-action-front

Motorola recently launched its One Action smartphone in India. Now, the device is all set to go on sale for the first in India today. Notably, this is the fourth addition to the company’s Motorola One Series, which includes Motorola One Vision, One and One Power. The Motorola One Action sale will begin at 12:00PM today, and the new handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Motorola One Action price in India and other details

The company is offering the Motorola One Action in only one variant. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration cost Rs 13,999 in India. It will be available in three color options, which includes blue, white and teal. This Motorola phone is a part of the Android One program, which means it will get security updates for three years. Moreover, the phone will also receive Android 10 and Android 11 in the next two years.

As for the Motorola One Action sale offers, Flipkart is offering 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. You can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. There is a no-cost EMI option as well.

Motorola One Action with 21:9 display, GoPro style video camera launched in India: Price, Features and Availability

Also Read

Motorola One Action with 21:9 display, GoPro style video camera launched in India: Price, Features and Availability

Motorola One Action specifications

The Motorola One Action is a mid-range smartphone from the company. It builds on the design language first seen with the Motorola One Vision. The handset comes with a tall 6.3-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution. One will also find a hole-punch cutout on the front. Under the hood, the One Action packs a Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9609 processor.

Watch: Android Q First Look

With One Action, Motorola is aiming to offer a video-centric smartphone in the mid-range segment. There is a triple rear camera setup at the back. The main camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with wide f/1.8 aperture. The second camera is a GoPro-style ultrawide angle sensor with 117-degree FOV, which allows video capture at 1080p resolution. Lastly, there is also a 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, you get a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The Android One phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It offers a 3.5mm audio jack, and even supports Dolby Audio. The connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and 4G LTE. The smartphone is backed by a small 3,500mAh battery. It is equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Motorola One Action
Price 13,999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full-HD+, 21:9 aspect ratio-1080×2520 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 5MP + 16MP
Front Camera 12MP
Battery 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 30, 2019 8:44 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
News
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Gaming

Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM
Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched

News

Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched
Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers

News

Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers
Flipkart announces plans to end single-use plastic by 2021

News

Flipkart announces plans to end single-use plastic by 2021

हिंदी समाचार

गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन कंपनी Black Shark ने 10,000mAh वाला पावर बैंक किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme 5 Pro स्मार्टफोन 4 सितंबर को सेल पर आएगा

Amazon Fab Phones Fest का आज आखिरी दिन, Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Infinity by Harman : हरमन ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया लाइफस्टायल ऑडियो ब्रांड Infinity

Nokia 2.1 को मिलने लगा अगस्त सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, पहले से बदल जाएगा स्मार्टफोन चलाने का एक्सपीरिएंस


News

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100
News
Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

News

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google
Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM