Motorola recently launched its One Action smartphone in India. Now, the device is all set to go on sale for the first in India today. Notably, this is the fourth addition to the company’s Motorola One Series, which includes Motorola One Vision, One and One Power. The Motorola One Action sale will begin at 12:00PM today, and the new handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Motorola One Action price in India and other details

The company is offering the Motorola One Action in only one variant. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration cost Rs 13,999 in India. It will be available in three color options, which includes blue, white and teal. This Motorola phone is a part of the Android One program, which means it will get security updates for three years. Moreover, the phone will also receive Android 10 and Android 11 in the next two years.

As for the Motorola One Action sale offers, Flipkart is offering 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. You can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. There is a no-cost EMI option as well.

Motorola One Action specifications

The Motorola One Action is a mid-range smartphone from the company. It builds on the design language first seen with the Motorola One Vision. The handset comes with a tall 6.3-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution. One will also find a hole-punch cutout on the front. Under the hood, the One Action packs a Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9609 processor.

Watch: Android Q First Look

With One Action, Motorola is aiming to offer a video-centric smartphone in the mid-range segment. There is a triple rear camera setup at the back. The main camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with wide f/1.8 aperture. The second camera is a GoPro-style ultrawide angle sensor with 117-degree FOV, which allows video capture at 1080p resolution. Lastly, there is also a 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, you get a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The Android One phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It offers a 3.5mm audio jack, and even supports Dolby Audio. The connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and 4G LTE. The smartphone is backed by a small 3,500mAh battery. It is equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Motorola One Action Price 13,999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full-HD+, 21:9 aspect ratio-1080×2520 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 5MP + 16MP Front Camera 12MP Battery 3,500mAh