Motorola One Action vs Realme 5 Pro vs HTC Wildfire X: Compared

Motorola has introduced a new smartphone in India called the One Action. The highlight of the mid-range smartphone is a 21:9 display, triple rear cameras with GoPro style action camera and more. With increasing competition, the closest competitors to the Motorola One Action are Realme 5 Pro and HTC Wildfire X. We pitted the smartphones based on their price in India, specifications and features, and here is how they fare.

Motorola One Action vs competition: Price in India, availability

The One Action price in India is set at Rs 13,999. It goes on sale starting August 30, 2019. The Realme 5 Pro will be available in three variants. The one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 13,999. The mid variant with 6GB RAM an 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 14,999. Price in India for the top model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is set at Rs 16,999. It will go on sale starting September 4 at 12:00PM.

The Wildfire X is offered in two models – 3GB RAM for Rs 10,999, and 4GB RAM for Rs 13,999. All three phones can be purchased online from Flipkart.

Motorola One Action vs competition: Cameras

For imaging, the One Action has a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with wide f/1.8 aperture. The second camera is the most interesting of the pack. It is a GoPro-style ultrawide angle sensor with 117-degree FOV allowing video capture at 1080p resolution. There is also a 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait effects.

The Realme 5 Pro comes with quad cameras at the back, which is a first in the price segment. The setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode. For selfies and video calling, you get a 16-megapixel snapper.

The Wildfire X features a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera is of 12-megapixel resolution. It is paired with an 8-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens for 2x zoom. 8x hybrid zoom feature is also available. The third camera is a 5-megapixel depth sensor to add DSLR like bokeh effects to your photos. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel front shooter.

Display and hardware

The One Action is equipped with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1080×2520 pixels resolution. The Wildfire X comes with 6.22-inch HD+ display. It runs at a resolution of 720×1,520pixels. The Realme 5 Pro model comes with a 6.3-inch screen FHD+ screen (2340×1080pixels).

The Realme 5 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC made on 10nm process. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Under the hood, the Motorola One Action gets a Samsung Exynos 9609 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Wildfire X comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Features HTC Wildfire X Realme 5 Pro Motorola One Action Price 9999 13999 13999 Chipset Octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC OS Android Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie Display 6.22-inch HD+ 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.3-inch full-HD+, 21:9 aspect ratio-1080×2520 pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple – 12MP + 5MP + 16MP Front Camera 8MP 16MP 12MP Battery 3,300mAh 4,035mAh 3,500mAh