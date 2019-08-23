Motorola One Action with 21:9 display launched in India

Motorola has launched the One Action with GoPro-style camera for videos in India. The smartphone was launched in Europe, Mexico and Brazil last week. The smartphone is the fourth addition to the Motorola One Series in India. It joins the Motorola One Vision, Motorola One and One Power. The smartphone also builds on the design changes the company introduced with the launch of One Vision early this year.

Motorola One Action: Price in India and Availability

With One Action, Motorola is aiming to offer a video-centric smartphone in the mid-range segment. The smartphone is available in only one storage variant and can be purchased from Flipkart. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999. The device will go on sale starting August 30, 2019. The device is being offered in three different colors: blue, white and teal.

Motorola One Action: Specifications and Competition

Motorola One Action is the newest smartphone in the crowded mid-range smartphone segment. It competes with the likes of Xiaomi Mi A3, Realme 5 Pro and HTC Wildfire X. The smartphone builds on the design language first seen with the Motorola One Vision. It features a plastic body with a 6.3-inch display. The display sports a taller 21:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. It also has a hole punch cutout to house the 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Motorola One Action gets a Samsung Exynos 9609 processor. Motorola is using a Samsung mobile chipset for the first time and is joining the likes of Meizu. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with wide f/1.8 aperture. The second camera is the most interesting of the pack. It is a GoPro-style ultrawide angle sensor with 117-degree FOV allowing video capture at 1080p resolution. There is also a 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait effects.

The One Action has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack and Dolby Audio support. The connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and 4G LTE. The smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery and relies on USB Type-C port for charging. It runs Android Pie and will get Android 10 and Android 11 in the next two years.