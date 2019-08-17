Motorola One Action with GoPro-like wide-angle camera launched

Motorola has just launched its latest smartphone, the Motorola One Action in select countries across the globe. According to the announcement, Motorola One Action is the latest addition to the Motorola-branded Android One lineup. Taking a closer look, this seems to be somewhat different from previous Android One smartphones from Motorola. Motorola seems to be heavily focusing on the “Action” part of the name. To clarify, the company claims that Motorola One Action is the first “Ultra-Wide Action camera” in the smartphone industry.

Motorola One Action specifications

According to the official blog post, Motorola One Action features a 6.3-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution. The display also comes with 21:9 aspect ratio and a dot-styled notch on the right side of the display. Motorola has also added Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Interested users can use the dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage when they need more space. The smartphone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery along with 10W fast charging technology and Type-C port.

The smartphone also comes with 3.5mm headphone jack, usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more for connectivity. Moving to the highlight of the smartphone, the One Action features a triple camera setup on the back. The main camera features a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a second sports 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The third sensor on the back of the device is a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. One Action also features a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture on the front. The 16-megapixel sensor features 117-degrees of the field of view. Motorola has also rotated the sensor to ensure that the device records horizontal video in the portrait mode. It features an “Enhanced Video Stabilization” option in the stock camera app.

Specifications section also revealed that the smartphone will be available in Denim Blue and Pearl White colors. Motorola also announced that the smartphone will be part of the Android One program. Interested buyers in Brazil, Mexico, and select European countries can head and make the purchase today. The smartphone maker revealed that Motorola One Action will arrive in North America in early October. We are not sure if and when the company is planning to launch the device in the Indian market.

