Motorola One Action with Exynos 9609 SoC, 4GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Motorola introduced the new One-series with the launch of Motorola One Vision smartphone. And recently, we came across reports that Lenovo-owned Motorola is working on two mid-range Android One powered smartphones. These include the Motorola One Action and Motorola One Pro. Now, the Motorola One Action was spotted on Geekbench database revealing some key specifications.

Spotted by MySmartPrice, the Motorola One Action is expected to feature the same Exynos 9609 SoC that we have seen on the One Vision smartphone. The octa-core Exynos 9609 SoC is slightly lower clocked variant of the Exynos 9610 chipset that powers the Samsung Galaxy A50.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the smartphone will come with 4GB of RAM, and run Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box. In the Geekbench single-core and multi-core tests, the alleged Motorola One Action logged a score of 1,601 and 5,377 points, respectively.

It seems like the Motorola One Action will be similar to the One Vision smartphone in terms of hardware specifications. However, it could be a rugged smartphone and come with military grade MIL-STD-810G certification along with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Motorola is also expected to introduce One Pro with even more impressive specifications compared to the One Vision and One Action. Sadly, there is no more information about the hardware and other details of the smartphone.

Motorola One Vision specifications and features

The One Vision is the company’s first smartphone with a 21:9 ultra-wide display, and Samsung-made Exynos processor. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, and is another device with the new hole punch design.

In the photography department, you get dual rear camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture paired with a 5-megapixel f/2.2 apertures camera for depth sensing. The primary camera is capable of shooting 12-megapixel stills and adds new camera-centric features like shot optimization and a Night Vision mode. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter built into the punch hole display.

The One Vision from Motorola is backed by a 3,500mAh battery, and uses 15W TurboPower charger for fast charging. It will be available in blue and bronze gradient finish in Brazil and is priced at $335 (around Rs 23,500).