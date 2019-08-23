comscore Motorola One Action with GoPro-style camera to launch in India today
Motorola One Action with GoPro-style camera to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications

Motorola One Action features a GoPro-style wide angle camera for shooting action videos. It is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 to compete with Realme X and Xiaomi Redmi K20.

  • Published: August 23, 2019 8:46 AM IST
Motorola One Action

Motorola One Action, the new smartphone in Motorola One lineup, is set to launch in India today. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker has scheduled an event at 12:00PM IST in the national capital where it will unveil the device. With One Action, Motorola is further ramping its One-branded devices. The One Action will join Motorola One Vision, Motorola One and Motorola One Power when it becomes officially available today.

Motorola One Action India Launch: How to watch the livestream

Motorola has scheduled an event for One Action launch at 12:00PM IST in India. The event will be streamed live via company’s YouTube page. You can watch the launch event via the video link embedded below. The smartphone maker is also expected to stream the launch via social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. To recall, Motorola One Action was launched in Brazil last week and is now being introduced in the Indian market as well.

Motorola One Action India Launch: Specifications and Expected Price

Motorola has priced the One Action at €260 (around Rs 20,710) and is available in Europe, Brazil and Mexico. In India, it is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 when it becomes official today. The smartphone will compete with the likes of Realme X, Oppo K3 and Redmi K20 in the mid-range price segment. The One Action is a taller device with a large 6.3-inch display supporting 21:9 aspect ratio.

Powered by Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, it comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 512GB via hybrid SIM slot. The One Action’s USP is the triple rear camera setup aimed at videos. It has a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. But the real deal is the GoPro-style 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide angle lens that acts as a dedicated video camera.

For selfies, there is a 12-megapixel shooter at the front. The selfie camera is housed in a hole punch cutout like the One Vision. The smartphone retains the 3.5mm audio jack and sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and 4G LTE. The One Action runs Android 9 Pie and is part of Android One program promising timely Android 10 update. It packs a 3,500mAh battery and will be available in blue, white and teal colors.

