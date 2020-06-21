Motorola One Fusion appears on Google Play console

The Motorola One Fusion+ was officially unveiled earlier this month. The phone came with a decent price tag, good specs, and a full-screen design with no notch. Now the company is ready to launch the “standard” version of this model. The Motorola One Fusion has now been seen listed on the Google Play Console website. Thanks to this, we were able to see many of its key specifications. Also Read - Motorola Moto G7 Play starts receiving Android 10 stable update

The Motorola One Fusion has appeared in the catalog of devices on the Google Play console and in the list recommended by Android Enterprise. The smartphone was registered with the code name "Astro", but it is clearly labeled Motorola One Fusion.

Motorola One Fusion: Leaked specifications

Motorola One Fusion: Leaked specifications

In the listing, it is disclosed that the device has an HD+ resolution of 1600×720 pixels. Although the screen size was not mentioned, a previous leak showed that it could feature a 6.5-inch display. In addition, this screen will be a little more common, since instead of a full-screen design, it will make use of a small drop-shaped notch.

The Motorola One Fusion will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. This hardware will be equipped with 4GB of RAM. An earlier leak points out that the phone will also feature a 6GB RAM variant. The internal storage options of the phone will be 64GB and 128GB. It will also run the Android 10 operating system as standard.

As per the leaks, the smartphone could pack a 5,000 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support. In terms of camera, the Motorola One Fusion will have a quad-camera setup at the back. It will be comprised of a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing camera located on the notch will be an 8-megapixel sensor.

Lastly, the phone will have a classic fingerprint reader on its back and a 3.5mm audio jack. As with the One Fusion+, this model is likely to hit the market at an aggressive price. The smartphone is expected to launch first in Brazil, and later make its way to other countries in black and blue colors.

