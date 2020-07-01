comscore Motorola One Fusion+ next sale on July 6 on Flipkart
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola One Fusion+ next sale on July 6 on Flipkart: Price in India, offers, specifications
News

Motorola One Fusion+ next sale on July 6 on Flipkart: Price in India, offers, specifications

News

The Motorola One Fusion+ price in India is set at Rs 16,999. It will be available in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue color options.

  • Published: July 1, 2020 9:33 AM IST
Motorola-One-Fusion+

The Motorola One Fusion+ next sale will take place on July 6. The e-commerce partner, Flipkart, has noted that the smartphone will go on flash sale on July 6 at 12:00PM (12 noon). The Motorola One Fusion+ price in India is set at Rs 16,999. It will be available in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue color options. Also Read - Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7

The key highlights of the device are 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery and 6.5-inch display. At Rs 16,999, the newly launched Motorola One Fusion+ is competing against Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme 6 Pro, and Poco X2. Also Read - Motorola ने 7,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में भारत में लॉन्च किए साउंडबार और होम थेयटर

Motorola One Fusion+: Specifications, features

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Total Vision display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display, according to Motorola, has a 25 percent larger color range and is also HDR10 certified. There is a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, which makes full view display possible. It comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage and there is support for expandable storage via a hybrid slot. Also Read - Motorola launches first soundbar and home theatre system in India

This is the fourth consecutive launch from Motorola after Razr, Edge+, and Moto G8 Power Lite. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. The main camera in Motorola One Fusion+ relies on quad pixel technology seen on other Moto devices as well. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an LED flash and support for 4K video recording.

Video: Realme Watch Review

The latest Motorola One Fusion+ phone features a plastic frame with plastic back and includes splash resistance. The smartphone runs Android 10 and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Features Motorola One Fusion Plus
Price 16999
Chipset Snapdragon 730G SoC
OS Android 10
Display IPS TFT LCD-6.5” Total Vision-FHD+ (2340×1080) | 395ppi
Internal Memory 6GB + 128GB built-in and Up to 1TB microSD card expandable
Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP (f/2.2, 1um) | 4MP (f/2.2, 2um) Quad Pixel
Battery 5000mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 1, 2020 9:33 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Motorola One

Motorola One
Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 625 SoC
13MP & 2 MP
Motorola One Fusion Plus

Motorola One Fusion Plus

16999

Android 10
Snapdragon 730G SoC
64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Thomson Oath Pro series with 4K bezel-less design launched in India
Smart TVs
Thomson Oath Pro series with 4K bezel-less design launched in India
Samsung The Serif TV, QLED 8K TV series launched in India

Smart TVs

Samsung The Serif TV, QLED 8K TV series launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 stable update rolling out in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 stable update rolling out in India

Apple Arcade cancels games to focus on more 'engaging' titles

Gaming

Apple Arcade cancels games to focus on more 'engaging' titles

Motorola Moto G 5G specifications leaked online

News

Motorola Moto G 5G specifications leaked online

Most Popular

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for July 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 stable update rolling out in India

Motorola Moto G 5G specifications leaked online

Motorola One Fusion+ next sale on July 6 on Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Thomson Oath Pro series with 4K bezel-less design launched in India

Smart TVs

Thomson Oath Pro series with 4K bezel-less design launched in India
Motorola Moto G 5G specifications leaked online

News

Motorola Moto G 5G specifications leaked online
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020
Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

Top Products

Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition भारत में 2 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च, आज से शुरू होगी प्री-बुकिंग

Thomson Oath Pro 4K TV सीरीज भारत में 43, 55 और 65इंच में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

OnePlus Buds ब्लैक कलर के साथ लीक, Bullets Wireless 2 जैसे होगा डिजाइन

OnePlus Nord आज प्री-ऑर्डर पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें डिटेल्स

Nokia 3.1 स्मार्टफोन को June 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच के साथ मिला न्यू अपडेट

Latest Videos

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

News

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for July 7
News
Poco M2 Pro India launch set for July 7
Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 stable update rolling out in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 stable update rolling out in India
Motorola Moto G 5G specifications leaked online

News

Motorola Moto G 5G specifications leaked online
Motorola One Fusion+ next sale on July 6 on Flipkart

News

Motorola One Fusion+ next sale on July 6 on Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers