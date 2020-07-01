Motorola One Fusion+ next sale on July 6 on Flipkart

The Motorola One Fusion+ next sale will take place on July 6. The e-commerce partner, Flipkart, has noted that the smartphone will go on flash sale on July 6 at 12:00PM (12 noon). The Motorola One Fusion+ price in India is set at Rs 16,999. It will be available in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue color options. Also Read - Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7

The key highlights of the device are 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery and 6.5-inch display. At Rs 16,999, the newly launched Motorola One Fusion+ is competing against Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme 6 Pro, and Poco X2. Also Read - Motorola ने 7,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में भारत में लॉन्च किए साउंडबार और होम थेयटर

Motorola One Fusion+: Specifications, features

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Total Vision display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display, according to Motorola, has a 25 percent larger color range and is also HDR10 certified. There is a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, which makes full view display possible. It comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage and there is support for expandable storage via a hybrid slot. Also Read - Motorola launches first soundbar and home theatre system in India

This is the fourth consecutive launch from Motorola after Razr, Edge+, and Moto G8 Power Lite. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. The main camera in Motorola One Fusion+ relies on quad pixel technology seen on other Moto devices as well. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an LED flash and support for 4K video recording.

The latest Motorola One Fusion+ phone features a plastic frame with plastic back and includes splash resistance. The smartphone runs Android 10 and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Features Motorola One Fusion Plus Price 16999 Chipset Snapdragon 730G SoC OS Android 10 Display IPS TFT LCD-6.5” Total Vision-FHD+ (2340×1080) | 395ppi Internal Memory 6GB + 128GB built-in and Up to 1TB microSD card expandable Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP (f/2.2, 1um) | 4MP (f/2.2, 2um) Quad Pixel Battery 5000mAh

