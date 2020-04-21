Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ tipped for Q2 2020

Motorola is set to launch its flagship smartphone called Edge tomorrow. However, it seems the company is also working on a couple of other devices in the Motorola One family. Tipster Evan Blass had recently tweeted the existence of two upcoming models named Motorola One Fusion and One Fusion+. The former is said to be codenamed Titan while the latter is called Liberty. Both the devices are tipped to arrive towards the end of the second quarter of this year. Also Read - Motorola Edge specifications spotted on Google Play Console: Check details

After Blass revealed the name and existence of these two devices, more details have emerged. 91mobiles has obtained key specifications of the Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone. The report says that the smartphone will be another affordable smartphone in the series. It will reportedly launch in at least two markets: the United States and India. Here is everything you need to know.

Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications

The report citing trusted source claims that the Motorola One Fusion+ will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. It is said to come in two storage options: 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. The internal storage is expected to be 64GB and 128GB, which makes it standard for this segment. Motorola is said to be planning to launch One Fusion+ in light blue and light brown color options. The smartphone will reportedly support dual SIM connectivity but lack NFC support.

It is also tipped to feature a 12-megapixel main camera but details of exact setup remain unknown. The details of the selfie camera and battery capacity remains unknown as well. Motorola One Fusion+ should launch with Android 10 out of the box. With the launch tipped for Q2 2020, there are only a couple of months left. We should see these two models become official in the coming weeks and likely in May. Can Motorola once again become a major player in the mid-range smartphone segment?